Yosi Health Welcomes SUNY Stony Brook's Dr. Hants Williams to Their Advisory Board as Sr. Data Scientist

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yosi Health, a provider of digital patient scheduling, registration, payment, and communication cloud-based software solutions, announced today they have added Hants Williams, PhD, RN, a professor at the State University of New York (SUNY) at Stony Brook, to the company's Advisory Board. Dr. Williams will serve as Senior Data Scientist with a focus on bolstering R&D initiatives for Yosi's popular software suite of patient engagement services.

Professor Williams is Program Director of Applied Health Informatics at SUNY Stony Brook where he works on the commercialization of new digital therapeutic technologies. His work has helped growth-stage companies determine acceptability, feasibility, and efficacy of novel care pathways, digital therapeutics, software solutions, and other business innovations that can enhance care delivery and outcomes for all.

"We're especially excited to welcome Dr. Williams to our team," said Yosi Health Founder and CEO, Hari Prasad. "We hope to leverage his unique institutional and research capabilities to power up exciting new data R&D that will ultimately make the Yosi Health platform even more robust and engaging."

Yosi Health is a state-of-the-art, patient engagement platform that offers convenient and secure mobile access. The platform provides healthcare practices a powerful suite of patient-management solutions designed to streamline all aspects of the patient experience before, during, and even after the office visit. In addition, Yosi has developed a number of strategic partnerships with the industry's leading EMR/EHR providers so that patient data and billing can be managed seamlessly.

"Data analytics is the next frontier for patient engagement efforts," said Dr. Hants Williams. "Having this opportunity to work on an authentic patient engagement platform like Yosi Health is going to provide us with incredible insights you just can't replicate in the laboratory. That's why I'm thrilled to be joining this company and building on their great work."

Since 2015, the Yosi Health platform has helped hundreds of hospitals and healthcare practices to implement contactless patient registration, digitize patient records, improve their collection rates, and even manage their online reputations in a secure, HIPAA compliant, cloud-based software solution.

For more information, please visit: www.yosi.health .

About Yosi Health

Yosi creates customizable, cloud-based solutions that modernize care center administration and improve the patient experience. Their premier product, Yosi Health, is a pre-arrival focused patient intake and registration system that is eliminating wait times, improving patient experience and increasing financial results for large health systems and busy care centers by engaging patients through the entire care journey.

For more information, visit Yosi Health at www.yosi.health .

PRESS CONTACT: Lynn Munroe, 1-845-548-1211, http://www.yosi.health

SOURCE Yosi Health