Yotel Announces Yotelpad Mammoth as Its Third North American Yotelpad Project and Seventh Globally

YOTEL, in partnership with Replay Destinations today announces their second YOTELPAD project at US mountain resort Mammoth. Following the success of the first YOTELPAD project in Park City, Utah, YOTELPAD Mammoth will cater to the Southern California market and will be strategically located adjacent to the Village at Mammoth and a short walk to the gondola. YOTELPAD Mammoth will have 177 units including 21 'town-homes'.

Building on the clever design principles of YOTEL and YOTELAIR cabins, the design and development of YOTELPAD offers purposefully compact luxury serviced apartments, known as 'PADs' and doing so at an affordable price.

Located in a sought-after location, YOTELPAD Mammoth will offer guests a seamless indoor/outdoor experience, featuring numerous fire pit areas, a hot tub, and an outdoor pool. The pool deck will connect to indoor social spaces which will include cleverly designed areas for relaxing, co-working and informal gatherings and will feature a lobby fireplace, games room, kids' zone, and restaurant and bar.

"Our vision is to provide innovative and affordable vacation home ownership at the top mountain resort destinations in North America where the price of real estate for prime location has become unattainable for many," says Gary Raymond, Managing Director, Replay Destinations.

"Our success in Park City drove us to immediately find the next YOTELPAD location. Park City Mountain is one of the top ski destinations in North America and Mammoth Mountain is equally significant in the ski resort industry. At YOTELPAD Park City we've had a lot of buyers from Salt Lake City which validated our early inclination that the YOTELPAD concept would appeal to a drive to market. With the majority of the fully furnished PADs priced between $290,000 and $350,000, the price point resonated well with both the nearby Salt Lake market as well as buyers from around North America".

Mammoth Mountain is owned by Alterra Mountain Company and is part of the Ikon pass, allows owners access to 14 of the world's premier four-season resorts. It is one of California's premier drive-to mountain resorts and the third most visited ski resort in the US with over 1.1 million skier visits each season. Mammoth Lakes sees more than 2 million annual.

Hubert Viriot, CEO of YOTEL, stated, "With their expertise in the resort development industry we saw an opportunity to partner with Replay again to bring innovation and affordable luxury living to another sought-after mountain resort in North America."

Each resort PAD is being designed with signature features such as adjustable furniture and multifunctional spaces with built in technology and dynamic lighting, bathrooms feature YOTEL's signature monsoon rain showers and each PAD will have a fully equipped kitchen and large view windows. Communal areas and amenities will offer the ideal space for socialising and entertaining and include a 24/7 gym and services like bike and gear storage, Amazon lockers, fix-it crews and laundry.

Viriot continued, "We're seeing an increased demand for a new way of living that offers technology experiences coupled with social interaction and design. We're confident YOTELPAD will offer an intuitive and flexible experience for guests, regardless of whether they're staying for business or leisure."

The opening of YOTELPAD Mammoth in 2021 will be the third of its kind in the US with both YOTELPAD Miami and Park City opening in 2020. The YOTEL group is also launching four more YOTELPADs with one in Dubai Business Bay and three around the Geneva Lake district, bringing their PAD key count to over 1100 PADs.

