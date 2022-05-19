Yotta Launches Affiliate Program with Fintel Connect to Expand Reach of Rewards-Based Savings App

Yotta, a fintech that helps customers to build up savings, widens its reach through Fintel Connect's AI-powered influencer marketing platform.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotta, a digital savings account app, has launched its affiliate program in partnership with Fintel Connect, the leading specialist in performance marketing technology for financial services.

As a mobile banking app for customers who struggle to build savings, Yotta motivates Americans to save money through a weekly sweepstakes to win big prizes. Every $25 saved in their Yotta account gives them one recurring ticket into each week's drawings to win prizes ranging from 10 cents to the top prize of 10 million dollars. In 2021, a New York EMT won a Tesla Model 3 through the weekly drawing.

Yotta's debit card offers customers the chance to get their purchases paid for free and provides 10% back on purchases in the form of sweepstake entries. The Yotta credit card gives an even higher chance for free purchases and provides 20% back on purchases in the form of sweepstake entries.

By applying the same underlying psychology that drives Americans to play the lottery, Yotta rewards customers for taking action to improve financial health.

"It's exciting when we see our users motivated to build their savings, especially when they win big with us," said Yotta CEO Adam Moelis. "We want to help more Americans with our app, and with Fintel Connect's technology, we'll be able to expand Yotta's reach across the country."

Fintel Connect is aligned with Yotta's mission to help customers become more financially secure. The partnership between the two fintechs marks an important step for both companies.

"The future of financial services lives online, and Fintel Connect's marketing intelligence solutions can help brands reach the right customers online in a meaningful way," said Nicky Senyard, CEO and Founder of Fintel Connect. "We're pleased to support Yotta's mission to change people's opinions about personal finance. Their innovative approach to savings will be a standout for our network of finance influencers and publishers."

Yotta's partnership program is now open to publishers and influencers looking to provide solutions for those that are struggling to save money. Join Yotta's affiliate program today.

About Yotta

Yotta is a financial technology company on a mission to help customers become more financially secure while providing the opportunity to win life-changing cash rewards of up to $10 million every week. By harnessing the power of behavioral economics, Yotta is using the psychology that drives Americans to play the lottery to motivate them to save money. Yotta is backed by FDIC-insured digital-only banks allowing Yotta to provide customers more economic value than traditional banks by offering an alternative interest rate structure and pooling a portion of the interest earned on customer accounts to fund weekly prizes. Yotta is available for download on Apple and Android devices. For more information, visit www.withyotta.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @yottasavings.

About Fintel Connect

Fintel Connect is the leading specialist in performance marketing technology for the financial industry. As a marketing intelligence solution built specifically for financial services, Fintel Connect serves North American fintechs, banks, credit unions, and insurtechs. The company's suite of turn-key products drive scalable growth through its tracking and reporting platform, curated network of financial publishers and influencers, and AI-driven marketing compliance tools. As a proud partner of the Visa Fintech Partner Connect program, Fintel Connect is helping build the next generation of digital banking. Discover how Fintel Connect helps brands scale their growth: www.fintelconnect.com.

