You Asked, We Listened!! The New Gold Plan from Appy Pie includes iOS Support Now!

WARRENTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valuing user feedback, Appy Pie, the smart app building tool, has finally launched Gold Plan for iOS, making it easy for small business owners to mark their presence in Apple Apps world for as low as $30 a month. Supporting Android, iOS, and progressive web apps, Appy Pie's Gold plan allows app owners to modify and update their apps, without any limitation. Here's all that you get with Appy Pie's Brand New Gold Plan:

No Ads!

Unlimited App Editing

App Analytics with Google Analytics

Earn money through advertising

Go Live Under your Developer Account

Round the clock Email, Chat & Call Support

Ranked as the #1 drag and drop mobile app creator software, Appy Pie not just allows businesses to create amazing Android & iOS apps without any technical knowledge, but also provides advanced features to help them engage, and reward their customers. To top it all, this advanced app development platform also provides crucial support to help you publish your app on Apple App Store, and Google Play.

"You asked, you waited, and finally we have come up with a whole new Gold plan for iOS," said Abhinav Girdhar CEO and Founder of Appy Pie. "Just like our other plans, Gold plan can also be availed on yearly or lifetime basis. With iOS and Android support, our Gold Plan is sure to help you mark a remarkable presence in the world of apps, while making room in the hearts and pockets of your customers," he added.

The no coding DIY platform, Appy Pie makes it easy for businesses to start a rewarding journey in the digital world at the most competitive prices. With an aim to serve customers from every nook and corner of the world, Appy Pie operates in a wide range of languages including French, Arabic, German, Portuguese etc. and offers 24X7 dedicated support line in all these languages.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a Trademark of Appy Pie LLC, is an unrivalled leader in the mobile app bandwagon that allows anyone to transform their app ideas into reality, without any technical knowledge. Simply drag and drop the features and create an advanced Android or iOS application for mobiles and smartphones, as easy as a pie. You can also install Appy Pie's Android and iOS App and start creating your app on the fly. You can also convert your website into an app with Appy Pie.

