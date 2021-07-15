You Bet Your Bacon It's Sausage!

Johnsonville Sausage Strips feature a smoked-sausage flavor and are made with premium cuts of pork and no MSG. They are available in four flavors: Original, Spicy, Maple and Chorizo. Found in the precooked bacon section in grocery stores, each 12 oz. package contains approximately 12 strips, at a suggested retail price of $4.99.

"At Johnsonville, we are obsessed with sausage, so naturally we're always looking for new ways to enjoy it. When we thought of slicing sausage like bacon we thought we had a pretty darn good idea and needed to share it with the world," said Steve Bembenista, a senior brand manager on Johnsonville's innovation team. "Ultimately, Sausage Strips were made to add something flavorful and exciting not only to breakfast, but also to sandwiches, burgers, or whatever else your mind can dream up."

Voted a best new breakfast meat product by consumers, Johnsonville Sausage Strips are a leaner alternative to bacon, with 40% less fat and 30% less sodium, according to USDA data. Preparation is quick and convenient with a variety of cooking methods that work for the fully cooked product, including in the oven, stovetop, air fryer, or on the grill. The thin, bacon-like shaped strips are versatile for breakfast and unlimited recipe creations.

To learn more about Sausage Strips and other innovative products, visit www.johnsonville.com . To visit the online image gallery for product and lifestyle photo options click here.

About Johnsonville, LLC

Wisconsin-based Johnsonville is the No. 1 national sausage brand, featuring: brats, Italian sausage, smoke-cooked links, breakfast sausage, summer sausage, and meatballs. Johnsonville products are served in more than 50 countries and in more than 140 professional, college and semi-pro sports stadiums throughout the U.S. Johnsonville employs approximately 3,000 members globally. Founded in 1945 by the late Ralph F. and Alice Stayer, the privately held company remains family owned today. For additional information, visit www.johnsonville.com .



*Footnote: The Johnsonville Sausage Strips™ received the 2021 Best New Product Award in the breakfast meat category, according to BrandSpark International. The winners were determined based on a national survey of 14,584 U.S. shoppers and announced Feb. 25, 2021. The Best New Products Awards is in its 13th year, with the winning products determined solely by the votes and opinions of American consumers.

