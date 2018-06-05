You Don't Need Sun to Feel the Burn This Summer

ALLEGAN, Mich., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer† is the perfect time for beach days, tropical vacations, outdoor barbecues … and frequent heartburn*, according to a new survey commissioned by Perrigo Company plc, producers of store brand Omeprazole Delayed Release Orally Disintegrating Tablets 20 mg (Omeprazole ODT). The national "Prevent the Summer Burn" survey of 1,029 American heartburn sufferers found that summer ranks as the worst season for frequent heartburn*, with nearly half of respondents (47 percent) noting that quintessential summer foods, like hot dogs, ice cream and lemonade, were the biggest culprits for heightened heartburn.

Beyond the physical discomfort sufferers feel, heartburn was also found to have strong emotional and psychological effects on sufferers, causing them to alter plans or activities as a result. In fact, if sufferers start to feel symptoms of heartburn, the feeling is so uncomfortable that they would skip out on attending summer barbecues (26 percent), dinner with friends (24 percent) or traveling (26 percent).

"While common causes of heartburn include ingestion of fatty, acidic or spicy foods and alcoholic beverages, things like stress, eating before bed and smoking can exacerbate heartburn," explains internal medicine physician at Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center, Dr. Keri Peterson. "Heartburn sufferers are often faced with pain that disrupts their daily lives, which can be especially frustrating when it strikes** while trying to enjoy on-the-go summertime activities."

According to the survey, heartburn sufferers are fed up with the pain and discomfort:

Close to three quarters (74 percent) are willing to make significant sacrifices to be heartburn-free.

Approximately one in three would give up watching playoff sports this season (34 percent) or give up all social media (32 percent).

Nearly 27 percent of working heartburn sufferers would forego summer Fridays to enjoy their favorite foods without suffering from heartburn, while 28 percent would give up a vacation day.

A New Solution in Town

Despite heartburn sufferers' best efforts, sometimes heartburn is inevitable and current treatment options are not conducive to their busy summer lifestyles†. In fact, nearly two thirds (64 percent) wish there was a treatment option that was more convenient to help ensure they can enjoy all the fun summer† has to offer.

Cue new store brand Omeprazole ODT**, the first and only orally disintegrating form of omeprazole, the #1 selling PPI ingredient in heartburn treatment, available for people suffering from frequent heartburn*. Omeprazole ODT with MELTech™ is a FDA-approved medication that dissolves in the mouth without water. Consumers can find store brand Omeprazole ODT† at food, drug and mass retailers nationwide under each store's Own Brand label.

"People suffering from frequent heartburn should not have to sacrifice or change their lifestyles, especially during the fun-filled days of summer, to get relief," said Jeff Needham, Executive Vice President and President, Consumer Healthcare Americas at Perrigo. "With Omeprazole ODT, we're excited to provide heartburn sufferers an innovative, first-of-its-kind treatment option that gives them the convenience they have been looking for."

* Frequent heartburn occurs 2 or more days a week

** This product is not intended for immediate relief; it may take 1-4 days for full effect.

† This product is a 14-day treatment program that is not to be repeated for four months. It should not be used all season unless instructed by your doctor.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted by Kelton on behalf of Perrigo Company plc between March 21 and March 23, 2018 among 1,029 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and older who have experienced heartburn, using an email invitation and an online survey.

About Kelton

Kelton is a leading global insights firm serving as a partner to more than 100 of the Fortune 500 and thousands of smaller companies and organizations. Utilizing a wide range of customized, innovative research techniques and staff expertise in marketing, branding, PR, media, and business strategy, Kelton helps drive our clients' businesses forward. For more information about Kelton please call 1.888.8.KELTON or visit www.keltonglobal.com.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a leading global healthcare company, delivers value to its customers and consumers by providing Quality Affordable Healthcare Products®. Founded in 1887 as a packager of home remedies, Perrigo has built a unique business model that is best described as the convergence of a fast-moving consumer goods company, a high-quality pharmaceutical manufacturing organization and a world-class supply chain network. Perrigo is one of the world's largest manufacturers of over-the-counter ("OTC") healthcare products and suppliers of infant formulas for the store brand market. The Company also is a leading provider of branded OTC products throughout Europe, as well as a leading producer of "extended topical" prescription drugs. Perrigo, headquartered in Ireland, sells its products primarily in North America and Europe, as well as in other markets, including Australia, Israel and China. Visit Perrigo online at (http://www.perrigo.com).

