You Went to DeVry? The Government May Owe You Thousands -- Here's How to Find Out

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of former DeVry University students may now be entitled to full federal student loan forgiveness following a major court-enforced action — but most have no idea they qualify.

In January 2026, a federal judge forced the U.S. Department of Education to honor its borrower defense deadlines after it missed relief decisions for tens of thousands of borrowers. Under the class-action settlement in Sweet v. McMahon, students from 151 institutions — including DeVry — must now receive automatic discharges if their claims went unanswered.

Many DeVry students still carry debt for degrees they never used. Sweet v. McMahon ruling forces the government to forgive loans for misled DeVry students.

DeVry University, still operating today, was found to have misrepresented graduate employment rates and career outcomes. Despite a 2016 $100 million FTC settlement and borrower defense findings by the Department itself, many borrowers have never received the forgiveness they're legally entitled to.

"It's outrageous — the Department had to be dragged into court just to deliver justice," said Aaron Hansome, founder of Legal Touch, a San Diego-based firm helping student borrowers apply for relief. "If you went to DeVry and haven't filed, or you're still waiting, this could be your moment to walk away from the debt."

Borrowers who qualify may receive complete federal loan cancellation, refunds for past payments, and full credit repair. Legal Touch is urging all former DeVry students from 2006 to 2020 to get their situation evaluated before shifting enforcement priorities close the window.

Legal Touch offers free borrower defense eligibility screenings and expert assistance with claims.

