YouCopia's Viral RollDown® Egg Dispenser Gets a BIG Upgrade

CHICAGO, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YouCopia® doubles down on egg storage with its new RollDown® Egg Dispenser Double Track, expanding on the success of its RollDown Egg Dispenser, which has captured millions of TikTok and YouTube views since its introduction in 2022.

"With twice the storage capacity, the RollDown Egg Dispenser Double Track makes eggs an easy option for egg enthusiasts everywhere," said YouCopia President Lauren Greenwood.

The RollDown Egg Dispenser Double Track is a space-friendly solution that fits any size refrigerator and holds 24 or more medium, large, extra large or jumbo eggs. Simply remove an egg from the front and watch the rest roll forward on a gentle, gravity-fed track. A compact, two-tier design maximizes fridge storage space and lets you ditch the carton so you can always see how many eggs are left. Non-slip feet hold the egg dispenser in place. [Dimensions: 14.2" D x 6.6" W x 4.2" H] The unit is made from high-quality, BPA-free plastic that's easy to clean. No assembly required. Available now, SRP $24.99.

Full Suite of Egg Storage

An additional space-saving option for storing eggs is YouCopia's FridgeView® Rolling Egg Holder , which puts eggs on clear display so you never have to remove the carton or guess how many are left. Simply remove an egg and the rest roll gently to the front. The inner tray can be removed for easy loading without disturbing the things stored on top — perfect for baking and brunch needs. Rolling Egg Holder is stackable, holds 12 to 14 standard, large or jumbo eggs, and is made of high-quality, BPA-free plastic. [Dimensions: 14.7" D x 6.3" W x 3.3" H] No assembly required. Available now, SRP $24.99. 2022 IHA Global Innovation Award (gia) finalist.

"Storing egg cartons in the fridge can be cumbersome," Greenwood said. "The bulky carton gets soggy over time and takes up valuable storage space. In a crowded refrigerator, keeping your eggs protected and easy to reach will help keep breakfast rolling on."

Since its founding in 2009, YouCopia has helped millions of people discover the "woo hoo" feeling of being organized. The company creates practical organization products to fit different items throughout the home. With almost effortless set-up (no tools or installation required), anyone can transform their space into a happy place. YouCopia is a WBNEC-certified women's Business Enterprise based in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood.

