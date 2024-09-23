YouHodler Expands Web3 Fintech Innovation with the Launch of Native Utility Token $YHDL

News provided by

YouHodler

Sep 23, 2024, 03:00 ET

New Token Will Transform User Experience with Exclusive Rewards and Lower Fees

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YouHodler, a Swiss and EU-based Web3 fintech platform, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its native utility token, $YHDL. Set to transform the YouHodler ecosystem, $YHDL will provide users exclusive rewards, reduced trading fees, and an enhanced experience across the platform.

The launch of $YHDL marks another milestone in YouHodler's mission to bridge Web3 and traditional finance for all. Starting now, users in eligible countries can participate in the Airdrop campaign to earn $YHDL tokens by completing various tasks. By the end of 2024, $YHDL will be publicly listed on multiple online crypto exchanges.

Key Features of the $YHDL Token

  • Higher APYs: Starting as early as Q4 of 2024, $YHDL token holders will be able to obtain high APY on the $YHDL token depending on their loyalty level.
  • BTC Mining: Users can exchange their $YHDL tokens for Sparks (in-app points) and use them to mine BTC in YouHodler's flagship BTC Cloud Miner. 
  • Future Perks: Moving forward, referral payouts will also be available in $YHDL tokens, along with a cashback feature for YouHodler's upcoming Debit Card.

Airdrop Campaign

Starting now, users can complete tasks on platforms such as Zealy to earn a hefty token airdrop.

"The launch of $YHDL underscores our commitment to creating a Web3 financial ecosystem that's accessible to everyone," said Ilya Volkov, CEO and co-founder of YouHodler. "With $YHDL, we are not only providing exclusive rewards and innovative features for our community, but also shaping the future of Web3 finance for all."

The official Token Generation Event (TGE) for $YHDL will take place following the completion of the Airdrop campaign. For more information or assistance, visit this page or contact YouHodler customer support.

About YouHodler

YouHodler is a Swiss and EU-based Web3 platform providing innovative fintech solutions that bridge fiat and crypto financial services with simplicity, efficiency, and transparency. Its comprehensive suite of offerings includes crypto-backed loans, crypto reward accounts, innovative crypto multiplication engines, and universal currency exchange. While user-friendly and intuitive for everyday consumers, the full-service platform is also progressive enough to conduct advanced strategic trading in the crypto market.

