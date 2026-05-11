Young America Capital Advises Trasteel Holding S.A. on $1.3 Billion Nasdaq Business Combination

MAMARONECK, N.Y., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Young America Capital LLC announces its role as exclusive financial advisor to Trasteel Holding S.A. ("Trasteel") in connection with its signed definitive business combination agreement with Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: SZZL). Upon closing, the combined company is expected to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "TSTL."

Transaction consideration, in the form of newly issued public shares, is based on Trasteel's pre-money equity value of $800 million, with an implied pro forma enterprise value of approximately $1.3 billion upon closing (assuming no redemptions by public shareholders of Sizzle II, with estimated net debt of approximately $184 million). Existing Trasteel shareholders will roll 100% of their equity into Pubco. The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2026.

Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland and Luxembourg, Trasteel has grown over 17 years into one of Europe's leading steel trading and processing companies, operating across more than 60 countries with 13 industrial facilities in 6 nations and a customer base of over 4,000 worldwide.

"Trasteel is exactly the kind of company we built Young America Capital to serve," said Jeffrey Gold, Senior Managing Director. "They have a compelling business, a world-class management team, and a clear vision for what comes next. Our job was to understand that story deeply and find the right structure and partner to help them execute it."

Young America Capital's deep familiarity with global industrials and commodities markets, combined with longstanding relationships, were central to identifying Sizzle II as the right partner. "Cross-border transactions of this complexity require more than just financial structuring — they require trust, sector knowledge, and the right connections," Gold added.

Closing remains subject to approval by shareholders of both Trasteel and Sizzle II, along with other customary conditions related to becoming a public company.

About Young America Capital LLC

Young America Capital is a 60-person New York-based investment bank and member of FINRA/SIPC, specializing in mergers & acquisitions, institutional capital raising, and strategic advisory.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Young America Capital does not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE Young America Capital