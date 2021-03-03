Young America Capital Appoints Steven Zelac as Senior Managing Director Tweet this

Marc Schneider, senior managing director, and Mark Chlapowski, executive director at YAC will join Steven and comprise the ICM Core Team. Each brings significant prior transactional experience across the sector. Together, the ICM Core Team has completed more than 100 transactions exceeding $50 billion in TEV.

Steven Zelac commented: "I am pleased to be part of a deeply client-focused organization. We are well-positioned to provide strategic M&A and capital-raising capabilities to a variety of companies seeking to enhance their operating and competitive positions. Together with my colleagues, I look forward to serving YAC's existing and future clients as we significantly increase our ICM sector presence."

Peter Formanek, managing partner of Young America Capital, said: "We are excited to have Steven join our team. He is a highly respected industry veteran with strong skills and contacts."

About Young America Capital

Young America Capital is a New York-based FINRA/SEC-registered independent investment banking and advisory firm that provides capital raising, M&A advisory and fund marketing services for companies and alternative investment fund managers. Since its founding in 2010, YAC has completed more than 120 transactions and raised more than $1 billion for its clients. The firm is comprised of a diverse group of more than 65 senior investment bankers serving the following sectors: industrials, chemicals and manufacturing; consumer and retail; energy and clean-tech; financial services and fin-tech; life sciences and healthcare; telecom, media and technology; transportation; agriculture; real estate; legal cannabis and also has Latin America coverage.

