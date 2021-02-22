Young America Capital Hosts 1st Annual Virtual Psychedelics Investor Conference

Young America Capital psychedelic conference includes MAPS Executive Director Rick Doblin and VC Steve Jurvetson Tweet this

"My team and I have been connecting with investors globally to build an extensive network of high-impact investors interested in psychedelics," said Young America Capital Managing Director Michael Huttner. "The interest has been huge - we've seen everyone from ultra-high net worth individuals to family offices coming out of the woodwork."

According to Psy Market Research, psychedelic fundraising exploded with more than $550 million raised from September 2020 to January 2021, with no sign of slowing down as new research emerges.

"We are excited to have an all-star line-up for our conference," said Young America Capital Founder and Managing Partner Peter Formanek. "We couldn't feel more bullish about the ways Young America's team is raising money for the psychedelic industry and taking these companies to a whole new level."

The opportunity for healing using psychedelics is also growing. A recent study published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology found that experiences with psychedelics such as psilocybin mushrooms are associated with a 27% reduced risk of past-year opioid dependence and a 40% reduced risk of past-year opioid abuse.

"Psychedelic science is showing great therapeutic promise for a variety of growing mental health crises. Rather than a lifetime of medications, they offer a cure. And more broadly, psychedelics have a profound impact not only for patients, but for our society as a whole," said Future Ventures Managing Director Steve Jurvetson.

