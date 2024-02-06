Young America Capital Ranked as a Top 25 Investment Bank by Axial

MAMARONECK, N.Y., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Young America Capital is proud to announce that it was recently named a top 25 investment bank for the 2023 calendar year by Axial.

To assemble this list, Axial — the leading lower middle market deal sourcing and business development platform — reviewed the 2023 dealmaking activities of more than 800 investment banks and advisory firms in the lower middle market. According to Axial, the banks recognized on this list are considered "those who work with the most in-demand clients; balance breadth, selectivity, and accuracy in the buyers they engage; and generate the largest number of positive outcomes for their clients".

This accolade demonstrates the extensive work Young America has done to support its clients, in raising capital — both debt and equity — and selling their businesses in an extremely difficult M&A market. Last year, Young America Capital closed 21 transactions across a number of different sectors, averaging close to two closed deals each month.

This is the firm's second time appearing on Axial's League Tables, having been named a top 10 investment bank in the third quarter of 2023. 

About Young America Capital: 

Young America Capital, LLC is a FINRA/SEC licensed broker-dealer based in New York serving the investment banking needs of early-stage and middle-market companies. Young America also offers specialized services to both funds and investors in the Alternative Investment arena. Through its team of experienced investment banking advisors and funds marketing executives, Young America provides customized services to raise debt and equity capital, engage in buy and sell-side mergers & acquisitions, and secure institutional capital commitments for established or new alternative fund managers.

Contact:
Peter Formanek, CEO ~ Young America Capital
141 East Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, NY 10543
Mobile: 914.672.3779, [email protected], URL: www.yacapital.com 
SEC & MSRB registered Broker Dealer, Member FINRA & SIPC

