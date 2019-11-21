Young America Capital Initiates Research Coverage on CFN Enterprises, Inc. with Speculative Buy and a $0.23 Price Target.

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Young America Capital, Inc ("Young America") Initiates on CFN Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN) ("the Company") with Speculative Buy rating and a $0.23 Price Target.

We believe in CFN Enterprises' expertise in building and optimizing online performance-based marketing campaigns in the CBD space. We have a positive view on its direct to consumer (D2C) initiatives to educate CBD consumers as it fully utilizes the power and the scale of its digital media platform. We see CFN Enterprises has the first-mover advantage in helping leading CBD advertisers in building their brands and educate CBD consumers both in the US and globally. Over time, we think this foundation could enable the company to become a leading affiliate marketing player in the cannabis and CBD space. – said Shajan Ninan, Managing Director and Research Principal.

We are thrilled that Y A Capital's analysis supports our enthusiasm about participating in the next chapter of growth in the multibillion-dollar cannabis and CBD industries following the acquisition and integration of CFN Media," said Brian Ross, CEO of CFN Enterprises Inc. "The analyst recognized that combining a leading global cannabis media brand, with decades of performance-based marketing expertise enables us to capitalize on revenue generating opportunities that exist today within this new and ever-expanding industry and its subsets." -said Brian Ross, CEO of CFN Enterprises.

About Young America Capital:

Young America Capital, LLC is a FINRA/SEC licensed broker dealer based in the New York metro area serving the investment banking needs of early stage and middle market companies. We also offer specialized services to both funds and investors in the Alternative Investment arena.

Through its team of experienced investment banking advisors and funds marketing executives, Young America provides customized services to raise debt and equity capital, engage in buy and sell side mergers & acquisitions, and secure institutional capital commitments for established or new alternative fund managers. We encourage you to explore our site and learn more about the services we provide. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or would like more information on our firm. We look forward to hearing from you.

About CFN Enterprises, Inc.:

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN) owns and operates CFN Media, the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to the global legal cannabis industry. Since 2013, CFN Media has enabled the world's preeminent cannabis companies to thrive in the capital and public markets through CannabisFN.com's breaking news, exclusive content and original programming involving the people, companies and investments shaping the industry. https://cfnenterprisesinc.com/

Research Contact:

Shajan Ninan

shajan@yacapital.com

For full report please contact Shajan Ninan at shajan@yacapital.com or (516) 987-1656 or compliance@yacapital.com

