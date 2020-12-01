Young Conaway Elects Anne Shea Gaza to Management Committee

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP is proud to announce the election of partner Anne Shea Gaza as a member of the firm's Management Committee. Ms. Gaza is the first female Asian American to serve on the leadership team of a large Delaware law firm.

Ms. Gaza will assume her new role on January 1, 2021 and join the firm's current Management Committee members: Chairman, Robert S. Brady, Vice Chair, Michael R. Nestor, and partners C. Barr Flinn, Rolin P. Bissell, Edwin J. Harron and James P. Hughes, Jr. She succeeds partner Pauline K. Morgan, who served on the Management Committee for ten (10) years.

"Pauline Morgan has helped to guide our firm's collaborative culture and business strategy, which has resulted in extraordinary and lasting growth," stated Chairman Robert Brady. "We thank Pauline for her many years of leadership and continued dedication to her robust bankruptcy practice during these unprecedented times."

Chairman Brady noted that the firm remains focused on growth, inclusion and community. "Anne Shea Gaza brings a unique perspective to our Management Committee. She has held multiple leadership roles within the firm, including current Co-Chair of our Intellectual Property Litigation Section and immediate past Co-Chair of our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. She is dedicated to promoting and maintaining our firm's diverse culture as well as fostering racial equality and equal justice in our legal community."

Partner Anne Shea Gaza focuses her practice on patent and trademark litigation, complex commercial litigation, and alternative dispute resolution. Ms. Gaza has been recognized by her peers for inclusion in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. She has also been featured in the 2020 edition of Chambers USA- America's Leading Lawyers for Business, IP Stars published by Managing Intellectual Property, and the IAM Patent 1000, which distinguishes the world's leading patent professionals. Ms. Gaza is a Fellow of both the American Bar Foundation and the Litigation Counsel of America. She is admitted to practice in Delaware and Pennsylvania.

About Young Conaway

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP, one of Delaware's largest law firms, counsels national and international clients handling sophisticated advisory and litigation matters involving bankruptcy, intellectual property, corporate and alternative entity law. Young Conaway also guides regional businesses through a myriad of employment, education, real estate, tax, estate planning, environmental, and banking issues. For additional information, contact Marketing and Business Development Director Felicia Gojmerac at [email protected].

