Young Conaway Elects Seven New Partners

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP is pleased to announce that seven new partners have been elected to join the firm partnership, effective January 1, 2022.

"Young Conaway is proud to welcome our newest partners," said Robert Brady, Chairman of the firm. "Our clients and co-counsel rely on the business insight and broad knowledge of Delaware case law that these attorneys possess to quickly and efficiently solve their problems and support long term strategic goals."

Young Conaway's New Partners Effective January 1, 2022

Travis G. Buchanan is a member of Young Conaway's Bankruptcy and Restructuring Group, with experience in a wide array of chapter 11 matters, ranging from debtor practice and bankruptcy litigation to mass-tort insolvencies and settlement trusts. He often serves as counsel to the legal representatives appointed by courts to safeguard the rights and interests of future claimants in bankruptcy matters involving mass torts.

Travis graduated from Duke University School of Law. He has a master's degree (M.A.) from Boston University and an undergraduate degree (B.A.) from Bowdoin College. Travis is admitted to practice in the State of Delaware.

Justin P. Duda focuses his practice in the area of business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructurings, and financing matters. Justin acts as outside counsel to a number of regional clients, whom he regularly advises in contractual and corporate governance matters. He also represents a number of institutional trustees and high net worth individuals looking to take advantage of Delaware's comprehensive trust laws and highly regarded court system, including with regards to transfers of trust situs, decantings, and trust modifications.

Justin is a graduate of University of Pennsylvania Law School and earned his undergraduate degree (B.A.) from Dartmouth College. He is admitted to practice in the State of Delaware and the State of New York.

Ashley E. Jacobs concentrates her practice on representing debtors, lenders, and other parties in chapter 11 cases, as well as foreign representatives in chapter 15 cases. Ashley has advised clients across a broad range of industries and has developed an efficient and pragmatic approach to solving complex issues arising in her cases. Clients and peers alike recognize Ashley for her legal excellence. She has been selected to participate in the Next Generation Program hosted by the National Conference of Bankruptcy Judges and recognized as a 2022 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

Ashley graduated cum laude from Boston University School of Law. She received her undergraduate degree (B.A.), magna cum laude, from the University of Delaware. She is admitted to practice in the State of Delaware.

Allurie R. Kephart concentrates her practice on the wide variety of issues that can arise during the lifecycle of various types of businesses, including corporations and non-incorporated entities. Clients turn to Allurie as counsel for negotiation in various transactions, including joint ventures, financings, mergers, and acquisitions. Her business acumen and attention to detail adds value to complex transactions and produces favorable outcomes. She has represented numerous special conflicts committees on asset drop-downs, restructurings, and other interested transactions.

Allurie graduated magna cum laude from Penn State Dickinson School of Law. She earned her undergraduate degree (B.A.) from The Pennsylvania State University. She is admitted to practice in the State of Delaware.

Lakshmi A. Muthu focuses her practice on corporate litigation, primarily in the Delaware Court of Chancery, representing clients in connection with corporate governance and contractual disputes, books and records demands, and expedited requests for injunctive relief. She has particular expertise representing special litigation committees. Lakshmi served as a law clerk for the Honorable Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick of the Court of Chancery. Peers recognized Lakshmi as one of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2022.

Lakshmi graduated from New York University School of Law. She received her undergraduate degree (B.A.) from Johns Hopkins University. She is admitted to practice in Delaware.

Nicholas J. Rohrer focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation in the Delaware Court of Chancery—including contractual disputes, corporate governance disputes, books and records actions, advancement proceedings, and litigation involving claims of breach of fiduciary duty and fraud. Nicholas has advised corporate boards regarding governance issues and has also represented special committees. Nicholas routinely litigates expedited matters in the Court of Chancery, including actions seeking expedited injunctive relief.

Nicholas graduated from Boston University School of Law. He received his undergraduate degree (B.A.) from Cornell University. Nicholas is admitted to practice in Delaware.

Robert M. Vrana assists clients with commercial litigation and intellectual property matters ranging from litigating patent infringement disputes to copyright, trademark, and trade secret counseling and litigation. He has experience in a wide variety of industries, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, software, networking, and blockchain technology. Clients appreciate Rob's ability to effectively advocate for their goals by collaborating on particular approaches and sharing the inclinations of Delaware's judges.

Rob graduated cum laude from Washington and Lee University School of Law. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He is admitted to practice in the State of Delaware. Rob is an alumnus of the District of Delaware Federal Trial Practice Seminar and a member of the Delaware Chapter of the Federal Bar Association, Delaware State Bar Association, and the American Bar Association. Rob is also an Associate Member of the Board of Bar Examiners of the Delaware Supreme Court. He has been recognized by his peers as an IP Star-Rising Star in Managing Intellectual Property magazine and in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP counsels national and international clients, handling sophisticated advisory and litigation matters involving bankruptcy, intellectual property, corporate and alternative entity law. Young Conaway also guides regional businesses through a myriad of employment, education, real estate, tax, estate planning, environmental, and banking issues.

