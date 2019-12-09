Young Conaway Elects Two New Partners - Paul J. Loughman and William E. Gamgort

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP is pleased to announce that two new partners have been elected to join the firm partnership, effective January 1, 2020.

"Young Conaway is proud to welcome our newest partners, Paul Loughman and Bill Gamgort, to the partnership," said Robert Brady, Chairman of the firm. "Our attorneys and staff celebrate with them as they embark on this important step in their legal careers."

Paul J. Loughman William E. Gamgort

Paul J. Loughman focuses his practice on corporate litigation issues in the Delaware Court of Chancery. He works on matters involving corporate governance disputes, corporate stock appraisal, mergers and acquisitions, advancement and indemnification disputes, and complex commercial disputes. Paul also has experience advising business entities on matters involving Delaware law.

"Paul's knowledge of corporate law, keen ability to identify and understand complex issues, attention to detail and years of courtroom experience make him a valuable asset to any litigation team," said Martin S. Lessner, Chair of Young Conaway's Corporate Litigation and Counseling section. "He especially enjoys the challenge of handling complex corporate disputes and expedited matters for his clients."

Paul is a graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law. Paul earned his undergraduate degree (B.A.) from the University of California, Berkeley, where he graduated with high dinstinction and was elected Phi Beta Kappa. He also served four years in the United States Marine Corps.

Paul is admitted to practice in the State of Delaware and the District of Columbia. He is a member of the Delaware State and American Bar Associations and a Barrister in the Richard S. Rodney Inn of Court.

William E. Gamgort focuses his practice on commercial litigation. He represents a broad range of clients in all of Delaware's state and federal courts, and before state agencies, in contract disputes, mass torts, real estate, commercial lending, workouts, construction disputes, land use appeals, condemnation, foreclosures and leases. Bill is particularly active representing clients in cases before the Superior Court's Complex Commercial Litigation Division (CCLD), which is reserved for complex commercial claims with at least $1 Million in dispute.

"Bill's clients praise his intellectual horsepower, attention to detail, responsiveness, and practical approach to litigation," said Anthony G. Flynn, Sr., Chair of Young Conaway's Complex and Specialty Litigation section. "Bill has extensive courtroom experience, including a stellar trial record. His reputation in the bar is reflected in Bill's selection in 2018 and 2019 as one of Delaware Today's Top Lawyers based on a survey of his peers."

Bill graduated with honors from the University of Maryland School of Law, where he was a member of the Law Review. He earned his undergraduate degree (Honors B.S.) from the University of Delaware, where he graduated summa cum laude.

Bill is admitted to practice in the State of Delaware and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the American Bar Association and a Barrister in the Richard S. Rodney Inn of Court. Bill also is a Member of the Executive and Government Affairs Committees of the Delaware Contractors Association. He also serves on the Alumni Board of the University of Delaware's Lerner College of Business. Bill was recently appointed by Delaware's Governor to serve on the Council for the Delaware Association of Professional Engineers.

About Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP counsels national and international clients, handling sophisticated advisory and litigation matters involving bankruptcy, intellectual property, corporate and alternative entity law. Young Conaway also guides regional businesses through a myriad of employment, education, real estate, tax, estate planning, environmental, and banking issues. For additional information, contact Marketing and Business Development Director Felicia Gojmerac, 230559@email4pr.com, 302-571-6600 or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

SOURCE Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP