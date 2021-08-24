Young Conaway Welcomes Senior Counsel Richard W. Nenno

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, LLP is pleased to announce that Richard W. Nenno, Esquire will be joining the firm as Senior Counsel in the Business Planning and Tax Section on October 18, 2021.

Richard W. Nenno comes to Young Conaway with over 40 years of estate-planning experience and is a Distinguished Accredited Estate Planner. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Nenno served as senior trust counsel and managing director in Wealth Management at Wilmington Trust Company. Mr. Nenno is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and the American Bar Foundation. He also is a member of the Advisory Committee of the Heckerling Institute on Estate Planning and the Bloomberg BNA Estates, Gifts, and Trusts Advisory Board.

"Dick is a true legend in the estate planning community," noted Vincent C. Thomas, Co-Chair of Young Conaway's Business Planning and Tax section. "Young Conaway remains committed to growing its Business Planning and Tax section as reflected by numerous recent additions, including, Dick. Our growing team looks forward to working with Dick and continuing to bring extraordinary service and solutions to our clients."

Mr. Nenno has authored numerous publications on estate-planning issues and is a renowned national speaker. He has presented at the Heckerling Institute on Estate Planning, ACTEC national meetings, the Hawaii Tax Institute, the Notre Dame Tax and Estate Planning Institute, the AICPA Advanced Estate Planning Conference, the NYU Institute on Federal Taxation, and The Tax & Estate Planning Forum (formerly the Southern California Tax & Estate Planning Forum). He is a member of the American Bar Association, Section of Real Property, Trust & Estate Law (former Member of Council) and Section of Taxation; Delaware State Bar Association (Past Chair: Estates and Trusts Section); Estate Planning Council of Delaware, Inc. (Past President); Philadelphia Bar Association.

Mr. Nenno earned his J.D. degree from Harvard Law School. He is a cum laude graduate of Princeton University with an A.B. degree from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. Mr. Nenno is admitted to practice in Delaware and Pennsylvania.

