Young Innovations Announces Acquisition of Astek Innovations

ALGONQUIN, Ill., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Innovations, a leading global supplier of dental products, today announced the acquisition of Astek Innovations, Ltd. ("Astek"). Based near Manchester, UK, Astek is a leading supplier of innovative dental products, including Pro-Matrix®, Pro-Tip® and inSafe branded products.

"Astek represents an exciting addition to our growing global portfolio of premium branded products," said Dave Sproat, CEO of Young Innovations. "Astek's well-known track record of delivering innovative clinical products aligns completely with our overall approach and strategic partnerships with our customers."

"The acquisition of Astek is the latest chapter in our proven track record of partnering with business owners around the world," added Andrew Jones, Vice President of Corporate Development at Young Innovations. "Completing twelve acquisitions in four years is a result of focused execution of our inorganic growth strategy in our core categories."

"Astek's high quality, unique and differentiated products are complementary to our Microbrush® applicators, DryTips® dry angles and our YoungTM and American Eagle® preventive products," said Dan Garrick, VP of Global Business Development at Young Innovations. "These products enhance our ability to deliver clinical value to dental professionals in the UK, Europe and elsewhere through our distribution partners."

"Having built Astek into the UK's premier producer of dental products over the last 30 years, Antony and I are proud to see it join the Young Innovations family," said Dr. Alan Segal, CEO of Astek. "I am confident that Young is the best steward for Astek's continued success, and for the success of our customers and employees."

Antony Segal will continue as Director of Astek and operations will continue in Manchester at Astek House. There will be no immediate changes to ordering and service procedures for customers or vendors.

Young Innovations, Inc. is a portfolio company of The Jordan Company.

About Young Innovations, Inc.

Young Innovations (www.younginnovations.com) is a leading global provider of supplies and equipment used by dentists, hygienists, dental assistants and consumers. Our portfolio of brands includes products that hold leadership positions in the preventive, restorative, orthodontic and endodontic segments. With its mission of Creating Smiles, Creating Possibilities, Young focuses on delivering innovative, high-quality products and solutions to clinicians and their patients. We seek out opportunities to enhance our portfolio of brands and products through organic growth and acquisitions.

About The Jordan Company

TJC (www.thejordancompany.com), founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm with original capital commitments in excess of $8 billion and a 35-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, NY, TJC also has an office in Chicago, IL.

SOURCE Young Innovations

Related Links

http://www.younginnovations.com

