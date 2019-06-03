Young Innovations Announces Acquisition of Germiphene Corporation

ALGONQUIN, Ill., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Innovations, a leading global supplier of dental products, today announced the acquisition of Germiphene Corporation ("Germiphene"). Based in Brantford, ON, Canada, Germiphene is a leading manufacturer and supplier of infection control materials and other products for professional dental use.

"Since 1952, Germiphene has built its reputation on developing and manufacturing high-quality products to improve the safety and efficacy of dental procedures," said Dave Sproat, CEO of Young Innovations. "We are excited to support the continued growth of Germiphene's employees, business partners and brands as a part of our broader global portfolio."

"Our acquisition of Germiphene reflects our continued commitment to invest in businesses that share our values and complement our overall strategy in core categories," added Andrew Jones, Vice President of Corporate Development at Young Innovations. "We also take pride in our ability to partner with business owners at an unparalleled pace in today's evolving dental market."

"I am exceptionally proud of the Company we've built over nearly 70 years with our valued employees and business partners," said Leslie Drake, CEO and owner of Germiphene. "I'm excited to be partnered with Young to continue growing Germiphene into the future."

Leslie Drake will continue to provide leadership and support at Germiphene. Germiphene products will continue to be proudly made in Canada at its Brantford facility. There are no changes to ordering and service procedures for customers or vendors.

Young Innovations, Inc. is a portfolio company of The Jordan Company.

About Young Innovations, Inc.

Young Innovations (www.younginnovations.com) is a leading global provider of supplies and equipment used by dentists, hygienists, dental assistants and consumers. Our portfolio of brands includes products that hold leadership positions in the preventive, restorative, orthodontic and endodontic segments. With its mission of Creating Smiles, Creating Possibilities, Young focuses on delivering innovative, high-quality products and solutions to clinicians and their patients. We seek out opportunities to enhance our portfolio of brands and products through organic growth and acquisitions.

About The Jordan Company

TJC (www.thejordancompany.com), founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm with original capital commitments in excess of $8 billion and a 35-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, NY, TJC also has an office in Chicago, IL.

