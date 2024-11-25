Young International Scientists Say: Seeking Knowledge and Opportunities in China

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Science and Technology Daily:

Seek knowledge even if you have to go as far as China, as an Arabic old saying goes.

For Osama Abdalla Abdelshafy Mohamed, an Egyptian young scientist, his journey in China has not only been about knowledge-seeking but also life-rewarding, reflecting the flourishing talent exchanges between China and Egypt.

Many memorable moments

Over the years, Osama has gone through many memorable moments in China, such as publishing his first Science Citation Index article, receiving his PhD and landing a research job. The newest one was receiving the Chinese Government Friendship Award last year.

"It is an extraordinary honor and a deeply humbling experience," Osama remarked.

"The award symbolizes the warmth, support, and trust I have received from the Chinese, especially in Xinjiang, where I have had the privilege of collaborating with dedicated scientists and embracing a rich, inclusive culture," he added.

He has been working at the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography (XIEG), the Chinese Academy of Sciences, for almost 10 years, and calls Xinjiang his second home.

Last year, he received his Chinese "green card", China's permanent residence permit, and calls it as a "milestone" in his life, representing his deeper connection to China.

Osama's research focuses on plant-associated microbial communities in arid land, particularly medicinal plants from arid lands in Xinjiang and Egypt. Together with his teammates, he has developed eco-friendly solutions to support sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation.

"Living and working in Xinjiang has been deeply rewarding," he said, recounting a memorable experience during a research trip to a remote area. "After a long day of fieldwork, a local Uyghur family invited us to dinner. Despite the language barrier, we communicated through gestures and laughter, shared stories, and enjoyed a delicious homemade feast. That moment, where work and life intersected so naturally, left an indelible mark on me."

Two life-changing decisions

"Coming to China to do my PhD study was one of the best decisions I've made," said Osama.

Despite the geographical distance between China and Egypt and the differences in language and culture, he was drawn to China when considering studying abroad. After realizing that about 70 percent of the references in his master's thesis were from Chinese scientists, he was resolved to go to China.

So he applied for a scholarship to the China Scholarship Council and was eventually admitted by the Northwest A&F University in Shaanxi province in 2008.

"China has given me the opportunity to grow both academically and personally. I'm grateful every day for following my heart and seeking knowledge even as far as China," said Osama. He called his PhD study at the university "transformative" in the sense that it shaped both his academic career and his outlook on life.

After graduation, he briefly worked in Egypt and Italy, but always felt drawn back to China.

When he learned that there was a chance to work at the XIEG, he immediately applied through a support program initiated by the Ministry of Science and Technology and successfully seized the opportunity.

"I flew directly from Rome to Xinjiang, with only a brief stop in Cairo to change flights and meet my family at the airport," Osama said, calling the journey the beginning of a new chapter in his life.

He applauds a series of programs launched by China to support young scientists from other developing countries to do research in China.

"Such programs empower researchers like myself to access cutting-edge facilities, engage with accomplished mentors, and collaborate on transformative research," he said. "They foster innovation, cultivate scientific expertise, and strengthen international ties between China and participating nations, creating a ripple effect of positive impact on global science and technology."

A bigger dream

Talking about his future plans, Osama is excited about continuing his R&D on sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation solutions, and eager to mentor young scientists, particularly those from developing countries, at the XIEG.

His perseverance in scientific research, passion for life and love of Chinese culture has made a deep impression on his colleagues.

"Osama has encountered many challenges in his work and life in Xinjiang," said Zhang Yuanming, director of the XIEG. "Faced with challenges, he always forged ahead with optimism and hard work."

Through Osama, the XIEG has established a long-term and stable cooperation relationship with Egypt's Arish University, according to Zhang, who commended Osama's "bridging" role in advancing sci-tech cooperation between the two institutions.

"Without Osama, our research on Sinai desert farming systems would have been impossible," Li Wenjun, research fellow at the XIEG and Osama's team leader, said. "He went back to Egypt alone to collect all the samples we need."

"We understand and support each other," Li said, speaking highly of Osama's role in his team.

Now, Osama has an even bigger dream — to establish a China-Africa Joint Center for Agricultural Research in Cairo.

He wants the center to be a hub for scientific innovation, providing advanced research facilities and offering training courses and workshops led by Chinese scientists.

More cooperation opportunities

"Every time I go back to Egypt, I talk about my work and life in China through lectures, workshops and other events," Osama said. "In addition to its natural beauty and cultural richness, China also provides immense opportunities for scientific research and international cooperation."

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership, and the two countries have pledged to work together to confront international challenges, such as food security, climate change and desertification.

"Xinjiang, located at the center of the Eurasian continent, is a natural place to study temperate desert ecosystems," Zhang said, who has witnessed an increasing number of young researchers like Osama coming to the XIEG.

In the last five years, the XIEG has signed more than 60 agreements and memorandums with 56 universities, research institutions and international organizations from 23 countries and regions, and has established a number of platforms for joint research and international cooperation, such as the Biodiversity Conservation Alliance for Arid Lands, according to Zhang.

"In our team, we have almost the same number of Chinese and foreign members," Li said. "This illustrates the strong atmosphere for international cooperation at the XIEG."

"In the future, more international young students and researchers will be recruited," said Li. He plans to establish joint labs with countries such as Egypt in the field of microbial resources and utilization in special habitats to support sustainable agriculture. This will provide more opportunities for young talents from developing countries.

"China has provided me with incredible opportunities to develop my scientific skills, especially through my work in Xinjiang," Osama said. "If I were to describe China in a few words, I'd say it is a land of beauty, peace, and opportunity."

