Young Living Achieves Two Green Building Initiative Green Globes for US Global Headquarters Certification

LEHI, Utah, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils, today announced that its US global headquarters has been awarded two Green Globes from the Green Building Initiative. This level of certification honors Young Living for its dedication to energy efficiency, sustainability and reducing environmental impacts in building construction and management.

The Green Building Initiative (GBI) is a nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer that works with organizations to improve building performance and reduce climate impacts. Along with third-party assessors, GBI works with businesses to achieve its Green Globes certification which is a nationally recognized green rating assessment built on stringent requirements to ensure sustainable efficiency.

Highlighted features of the building include:

Energy efficiency : Solar panels on the roof and covered parking structure, electric infrastructure for 24 vehicle charging stations, and LED lighting to optimize energy conservation while utilizing interior glass walls to channel natural light

: Solar panels on the roof and covered parking structure, electric infrastructure for 24 vehicle charging stations, and LED lighting to optimize energy conservation while utilizing interior glass walls to channel natural light Recycling excellence : Furniture is built with low VOC-emitting, recyclable materials, and visitors have access to intensive recycling system

: Furniture is built with low VOC-emitting, recyclable materials, and visitors have access to intensive recycling system Sustainable wellbeing : Convenient, on-site fitness and wellness facilities and covered outdoor bicycle lockers to make cycling more accessible

: Convenient, on-site fitness and wellness facilities and covered outdoor bicycle lockers to make cycling more accessible Natural perks: Two large, organic growing walls and an interior landscaped garden that naturally tempers, refreshes, and humidifies the indoor air

"This level of sustainability is a significant accomplishment and a realization to a 15-year long dream of my husband D. Gary Young, the founder of Young Living, who set our standard in being a leader and example of green practices," said Mary Young, co-founder and CEO of Young Living. "We are so proud of our construction teams and building managers who have created a headquarters to match the Young Living mission and continue to achieve goals in which we can create a better world for all of us by taking care of our Earth."

The Young Living US headquarters opened May 2019 and has received several accolades including Most Outstanding Project of the Year by Utah Construction & Design magazine, Excellence in Concrete Construction Award from the Intermountain Chapter of the American Concrete Institute, and the American Council of Engineering Companies Engineering Excellence Award. The building reflects the vision of Founder D. Gary Young that incorporates a sustainable design and integrates dozens of features designed for a healthier planet and happier people.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

SOURCE Young Living Essential Oils

Related Links

http://YoungLiving.com

