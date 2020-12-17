Young Living Awarded Multiple Gold Honors in Best in Biz 2020

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the global leader in essential oils, today announced that it won multiple awards from the Best in Biz 2020 . Out of hundreds that entered, Young Living won the Gold award for both the Best New Product for its Feather the Owl Diffuser and Crisis Response of the Year for its COVID-19 response.

In a survey Young Living conducted earlier this year of over 1,000 parents, the results show that 70% of respondents say they're more stressed every day since the pandemic started and shockingly, 56% of children are experiencing stress too. Young Living built the Feather the Owl Diffuser specifically with kids in mind. This exclusive, custom-designed ultrasonic diffuser functions as a humidifier, aroma diffuser, night-light, and white-noise machine all in one. Not only is the diffuser cute and simple to use, a portion of all sales go directly to support the Tracy Aviary, a nonprofit organization dedicated to using research, outreach, and action to protect birds and their habitats.

In addition to Young Living's continued creative developments, the company also launched a multipronged approach to assist both its employees as well as the greater community in which they serve in response to the growing challenges brought on by COVID-19. Taking swift and powerful action in early 2020, Young Living was one of the first companies in Utah to enact a work-from-home policy through the end of the year. Young Living has also donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in product and monetary support, partnering with organizations such as Meals on Wheels, to help assist the growing needs of the community and supporting workers on the front lines with masks, food and more.

"It takes great strength and camaraderie to get through hard times, especially from such a difficult year brought on by the COVID-19 crisis," said Mary Young, co-founder and CEO of Young Living. "I am especially proud to recognize our team at Young Living that continuously looks to serve others and is passionate about their work. Not only are we making significant strides in advancing wellness through our innovations, but we are also working together within our communities to ensure that we come out stronger than before."

The Best in Biz Awards are based on scoring from independent judging panels that are assembled each year from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Judging panels are uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2020 judging panel included, among others, writers from Barron's, Consumer Affairs, USA Today and Wired.

