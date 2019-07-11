Young Living Celebrates the Second Annual International Essential Oils Day

Young Living raised more than $235,000 during the inaugural International Essential Oils Day on July 11, 2018. During the day-long celebration, 5 percent of all company sales were donated to the Young Living Academy in Chongon, Ecuador, and 41,441 Young Living members from 66 countries made more than 45,247 orders to contribute to the final donation total. This year the tradition will continue, with a goal of raising $250,000 to benefit the children and families served by the D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation.

IEOD is a day dedicated to appreciating oils as natural resources and promoting sustainable farming. To celebrate this unique holiday, Young Living encourages oil enthusiast from all over the world to plant a tree or other botanical in support of environmental conservation, try a new essential oil, or share a favorite essential oil with a friend.

For the Young Living community and Young Living as a company, IEOD serves as a platform to raise awareness about sustainability processes that are good for the planet, including Young Living's Seed to Seal® quality commitment that protects the environment and ensures the highest quality standards for its essential oil products.

"D. Gary Young started the Young Living Foundation at the Young Living Academy, and it has been the heart, soul, and inspiration for our members' generosity," said Jared Turner, President and Chief Operating Officer of Young Living Essential Oils. "Our passionate members will once again make good on their promise to carry on Gary's legacy as they encourage one another to donate on this day in his memory. They know that this special tribute to the memory of our founder will help make the world a better place for everyone."

To learn about Young Living's Seed to Seal process, visit SeedToSeal.com To learn about the D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation or to make a donation, visit YoungLivingFoundation.org. To learn more about how you can contribute to a more sustainable world, visit your local Department of Environmental Protection.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils and distributor of the highest quality of oil-infused products. As stewards of the earth and its people, Young Living paves the way for every essential oil company with its Seed to Seal® standard and its Sourcing, Science, and Standards pillars. These guiding principles protect the planet and ensure that customers can feel good about using Young Living products for themselves, their families, and in their homes. Young Living's products contain essential oils that all come from corporate-owned or partner farms as well as Seed to Seal-certified suppliers, support a healthy lifestyle, and continue to provide opportunities for over 6 million members to achieve their goals and aspirations by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

About The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation

The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation is committed to empowering individuals to achieve their potential and defy limitations by providing wellness and education opportunities to underserved communities. The Foundation is the primary philanthropic avenue through which Young Living Essential Oils demonstrates its commitment to helping families and communities worldwide. For more information, visit YoungLivingFoundation.org.

Media Contact

For media inquiries, please contact prinquiries@youngliving.com.

SOURCE Young Living Essential Oils

Related Links

http://youngliving.com

