Young Living Donates 11,597 Acres to Create a Conservation Easement

The donated property, located in the Uinta Mountain foothills near Tabiona in Duchesne County, plays a pivotal ecological role to native wildlife. The land serves as a migratory corridor nicknamed the "Utah Serengeti," due to the large herds of elk and deer migrating between their summer and winter ranges there. The easement includes seven miles of the Duchesne River, two mountain ranges, and sage brush habitat that provides a haven for endangered greater sage-grouse. The donation will also ensure the preservation of ancient Native American petroglyphs carved by the ancestors of the Ute tribes.

Jared Turner, President and COO of Young Living Essential Oils, shared that the land held special significance to Young Living Founder D. Gary Young, who named it the River Ranch. "Gary grew up in the mountainous wilderness of Idaho," Turner said. "He always loved spending time with family and friends on mountain adventures. Preserving this beautiful part of Utah is a legacy grounded in that passion. Gary and I both shared a deep love of nature and wild places, which is why Young Living is committed to preserving and protecting vital habitat for wildlife, as well as for current and future generations to enjoy. We are grateful to The Nature Conservancy for working with us to protect this special place. We also appreciate the support we received from the citizens of Tabiona, Hanna, and other surrounding communities."

David Livermore, The Nature Conservancy's Utah State Director, recognized Young Living's role in the historic donation. "We are deeply grateful for the generosity and conservation vision inspired by D. Gary Young and made possible by Young Living Essential Oils," said Livermore. "This large easement will preserve key lands and contribute to the overall health and function of the watershed. We are thrilled to partner with Young Living Essential Oils to ensure that this land remains viable for wildlife and future generations."

Utah's Senior U.S. Senator Mike Lee also commended Young Living's donation, saying, "I appreciate the conservation of this land by a private company that cares about the preservation of wildlife for the people of Utah."

In Gary Young's honor, Young Living will dedicate the property as the D. Gary Young Wildlife Sanctuary. The sanctuary is one of several commitments Young Living has made to honor its founder's legacy and its ongoing commitment to sustainability. Earlier this year, Young Living unveiled its new Global Headquarters, which was uniquely designed to qualify for both LEED and Green Globe certifications. In addition, profit percentages from certain Young Living products are donated to further the conservation efforts of the Tracy Aviary in Utah and Vital Ground in Montana.

Additionally, Young Living's industry-leading 5×5 Pledge includes a commitment to lead in protecting and preserving nature by reducing the company's global operations to zero-waste status within five years.

To learn more about Young Living's sustainability initiatives and other goals, please visit the company's 5x5 Pledge goals page.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

Media Contact

For media inquiries, please contact prinquiries@youngliving.com.

SOURCE Young Living Essential Oils

Related Links

http://youngliving.com

