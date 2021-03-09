Young Living Foundation Announces New Partners and Initiatives to Support 2021 Charter

LEHI, Utah, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation today announced that it has partnered with Roots Charter High School , Yuwa School , and six women's enterprise groups around the world, along with additional new initiatives with Hope for Justice as it continues to support its charter for 2021 with the overall goal of empowering and protecting the world's young.

"We rely on our partners to help us make the most impact in our combined goal of removing the disproportionate barriers to opportunities that youth all over the world face," said Jackie Skinner, executive director of global philanthropy at Young Living. "Working with change makers around the world like Roots Charter School, Yuwa, Hope for Justice and our partner artisan groups helps us to identify the unique challenges the rising generation faces and better empower them to make a positive change."

New projects with partners in 2021 include:

Roots Charter School. A non-profit, farm-based charter high school in West Valley, Utah that allows at-risk students whose specific, often trauma-based, needs weren't met in the traditional public school model. The Young Living Foundation will fund Roots' school lunch program and farm expansion.

Yuwa School. An all girls school in the state of Jharkand, India where girls learn to fulfill their potential and envision their future without the hindrance of bias that their families and society imprint on them. The Young Living Foundation will help with the operational costs of Yuwa School, where hundreds of girls are directly helped each year, and 7,000 community members are indirectly helped.

Women's Enterprise Artisan Groups. The Young Living Foundation will partner with six women's artisan groups around the world and provide them grants to strengthen their businesses and increase economic self-reliance. The funds and support will help improve production capacity, sales revenue, job security and market access, which ultimately will equip women to better provide for their families.

Flipping For Freedom. The Young Living Foundation launched Flipping For Freedom, a new campaign where all profits from flipping a home and fundraising efforts will be donated to Hope for Justice to help fund the battle of ending human trafficking.

Each project is meant to build out the Young Living Foundation's mission to improve three key areas of focus including championing education, developing enterprise and ending exploitation. If you would like to learn more about the foundation's work or to get involved, you can visit the website at younglivingfoundation.org .

About The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation

The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation is committed to protecting and empowering our world's young. It is the primary philanthropic avenue through which Young Living Essential Oils and its member distributors demonstrate commitment to helping vulnerable individuals and communities worldwide. For more information, visit YoungLivingFoundation.org, follow @younglivingfoundation on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest-quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

