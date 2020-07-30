Young Living Foundation Raises Funds For New Mission, Projects

LEHI, Utah, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation raised $1.2 million during the 2020 Young Living Virtual International Grand Convention, providing funds to support the organization's newly defined mission of protecting and empowering the world's young. The foundation also unveiled its first essential oil blend, One Heart, with 35 percent of sales supporting the foundation's initiatives, and kicked off new projects and partnerships.

"The 2020 Young Living Virtual International Grand Convention gave us the chance to come together remotely and celebrate the efforts of The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation, while we align on goals and projects that will guide our next decade of empowerment," said Jackie Skinner, executive director of global philanthropy at Young Living. "We recognize that our youth are the most vulnerable and exploited, but also provide the most significant capacity for change, and we are beyond excited about the new projects and how they will support this important mission."

The Young Living Foundation's new and expanded projects include:

Cities Without Hunger. A nonprofit that is transforming unused spaces into community gardens in Brazil to help reduce hunger and nutrition deficiency. The Young Living Foundation is supporting the organization's efforts by funding a new school garden that will provide fresh produce for 812 students.

Each of these projects were designed to further the Young Living Foundation's new mission to protect and empower the world's young. The foundation's key focus pillars will guide projects and initiatives moving forward, which are:

Champion Education. Opening doors of opportunity through traditional and vocational education, skills building, and leadership development. Under this pillar, the foundation will focus on five key approaches: providing funding to schools, increasing access to education, supporting leadership development, enhancing skills training and funding higher education opportunities.

