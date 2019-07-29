Young Living Goes Green at the 2019 International Grand Convention

LEHI, Utah, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living Essential Oils, the world leader in essential oils, today announced its successful implementation of an environmentally responsible program aimed at making the company's International Grand Convention energy neutral. By working with the Salt Palace Convention Center, Young Living's International Grand Convention, the premier event for employees and members of the organization, will be energy neutral and implement multiple eco-friendly strategies this year.

Matt French, Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer at Young Living, said, "We had a choice to make with this event. It would have been less expensive and logistically more streamlined to organize a traditional event that ignored the sustainability process, but that's not who we are as a company. Sustainability is a top priority for Young Living. Aligning with our global zero-waste goal in such a tangible way will help drive home the message of our 5x5 Pledge with our more than 32,000 convention attendees. Young Living takes our stewardship of the earth seriously and will continue to set standards for corporate social responsibility in actionable ways."

Young Living chose to purchase the upgraded sustainability options offered by the Salt Palace to align the convention with its 5x5 Pledge, which includes a commitment to be zero waste within five years. The Salt Palace offers solar energy, comprehensive recycling, low-waste marketing, and the donation of leftover food and materials to local charities and non-profits.

Young Living also implemented its own plans to encourage recycling and discourage the use of single-use plastics, as well as encourage attendees to use public transportation whenever possible during their time at the convention. Young Living looks forward to an even more environmentally friendly future for next year as the company refines its sustainability approach to events.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils and distributor of the highest quality oil-infused products. As stewards of the earth and its people, Young Living paves the way for every essential oil company with its Seed to Seal® standard and its Sourcing, Science, and Standards pillars. These guiding principles protect the planet and ensure that customers can feel good about using Young Living products for themselves, their families, and in their homes. Young Living's products contain essential oils that all come from corporate-owned or partner farms as well as Seed to Seal-certified suppliers, support a healthy lifestyle, and continue to provide opportunities for over 6 million members to achieve their goals and aspirations by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

