Young Living Holds the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for Clean Kisses: The Most Contributions to a Lipstick Mural!

Always setting industry standards in the wellness industry, Young Living is now setting The NEW Standard in Clean Beauty™ by not only banning questionable mainstream ingredients, but also by taking a deeper look at what women should really be putting on their skin to nourish it. This means that Savvy Minerals has banned even more ingredients than the 1,328 prohibited by the European Union. In fact, Savvy Minerals has banned more than 2,500 ingredients and even some "natural ingredients" other clean makeup companies use.

Kristen Knight, Senior VP of Product Management Marketing, said, "Many people may not realize that because lipstick is worn all day, every day, and lip skin is so delicate, that what they put on their lips is critical. If lip color isn't pure and nourishing, it can be a problem! At Young Living we are passionate about delivering the next level in clean lip color with products that not only keep known toxins off lips, but also nourish the skin with natural ingredients like therapeutic-grade tangerine oil. We're excited to be standing proud with our members and drawing attention to the importance of clean beauty through this record-breaking effort!"

A Young Living-branded 150' airship that flew over Utah County and Salt Lake County for the duration of the 2019 International Grand Convention had the honor of make the victorious reveal. When the record was officially achieved, the airship unfurled the banner above the tens of thousands of Young Living convention attendees during their final day of general session.

The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ officials were in attendance to record the attempt and verified that the successful Clean Kisses campaign broke the previous record for most contributions to a lipstick mural, making Young Living the newest world record holder.

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils and distributor of the highest quality of oil-infused products. As stewards of the earth and its people, Young Living paves the way for every essential oil company with its Seed to Seal® standard and its Sourcing, Science, and Standards pillars. These guiding principles protect the planet and ensure that customers can feel good about using Young Living products for themselves, their families, and in their homes. Young Living's products contain essential oils that all come from corporate-owned or partner farms as well as Seed to Seal-certified suppliers, support a healthy lifestyle, and continue to provide opportunities for over 6 million members to achieve their goals and aspirations by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

