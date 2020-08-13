Young Living Hosts Over 210,000 at Virtual Worldwide Convention

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils, recently hosted its first-ever virtual International Grand Convention designed to keep attendees safe from the COVID-19 pandemic while still providing an immersive, enriching experience. More than 210,000 people from 81 countries virtually attended the four day online event.

The Young Living One2020 convention took virtual events to another level with Hollywood-like production technology spanning 30 sessions in over 20 time zones. Attendees from around the world were able to interact together live via the event chat function, mimicking the interaction members look forward to each year at the annual convention. These chats featured lively discussions about the event and the new products announced during the different sessions.

"We were thrilled to see our members' reaction to this year's big event," said Jared Turner, president and COO of Young Living. "It took quite an effort from our events team to pivot our entire convention to an online format and seeing all their hard work come to fruition was incredibly rewarding."

At the event, Young Living debuted multiple new products including brand new oil blends, two new hand-blown artisan glass diffusers, innovative essential oil aroma rings, and a full skin care line. Attendees also learned new strategies for building at-home businesses, how to create happier, healthier homes, and the potential health benefits of products like CBD.

"This year's virtual convention was a historic event that came out of our desire to connect with our members knowing how we would miss being together and sharing in each other's success at our annual convention," said Mary Young, co-founder and CEO of Young Living. "Our virtual experience was beautiful to watch and the music was spectacular. It was educational, entertaining, and so rewarding as we were able to share our powerful message around the world with over 200,000 members and non-members alike. It was a thrill to be part of so many new discoveries about virtual communication and future possibilities."

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for over 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @youngliving on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

