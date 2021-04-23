Young Living Named To Top 10 of Direct Selling News Global 100 List

LEHI, Utah, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils, today announced that the company was named 7th on the Direct Selling News (DSN) Global 100 List, which recognizes companies in the direct selling industry for revenue achievements. Young Living's high ranking stemmed from the company's 2020 revenue of $2.2 billion, which was a record-setting year.

"Our achievements over this past year despite such unprecedented challenges show the strength of the Young Living family," said Mary Young, co-founder and CEO of Young Living. "We had a record year of growth and I'd like to thank all of our employees and global brand partners who helped make this honor possible. We look forward to continuing to expand in 2021 and share the gift of essential oils with more people around the world."

The DSN Global 100 list offers a unique perspective on the global impact of the direct selling industry on economic and social realms. This year's DSN Global 100 list acknowledges 64 companies achieving more than $100 million in revenue for 2020. The purpose of the Global 100 list remains to showcase the true impact of this channel on people's lives as well as the economic impact direct selling companies make on the communities they serve.

"Since joining Young Living eight months ago, I've had the opportunity to experience the entrepreneurial spirit of the Young Living team and watch the company work through difficult times to achieve its goals," said Joe Cannon, president of Young Living. "Young Living is positioned for increased growth and I'm happy to be part of guiding our team forward. We are setting our sights high for the future!"

Young Living was one of only 16 companies on the list to surpass $1 billion in revenue, and one of only 7 to cross the $2 billion milestone. The company was also the only essential oils company to make the list. The top 10 list can be found here and the full list is available here .

