Young Living Promotes Michael Green to Chief Information Officer

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living Essential Oils , the world leader in essential oils, announced the promotion of Michael Green as its Chief Information Officer. In his new role Green is responsible for building scalable information technology systems that can handle the growing volume of product sales and infrastructure to support the company's 6 million members worldwide.

"Michael has proved to be an important leader in our company and was instrumental in modernizing our systems to handle the record-breaking heavy traffic during last year's holiday shopping season," said Mary Young, Chief Executive Officer, Young Living Essential Oils. "Michael's experience with other billion-dollar direct selling companies has been vital in helping us expand and support Young Living's growing global business."

Green, who joined Young Living in 2017 as Senior Vice President of Information Technology, has more than 17 years of experience with start-ups, direct sales, and global consumer product companies.

"Michael's commitment to building Young Living's information technology systems aligns perfectly with our 5×5 Pledge, particularly his team's focus on growing the web-based tools and network infrastructure that will empower us to expand into five new markets each year and add 5 million additional members over the next five years," said Jared Turner, President and Chief Operating Officer, Young Living Essential Oils. "He's a versatile team player and leader whose specialized skills and passion support Gary Young's vision of supplying every home with essential oils."

The 5×5 Pledge expands Young Living's positive impact on the world through philanthropy, green initiatives, new farms, and new markets and by bringing essential oils to every home in the world.

Prior to joining Young Living, Green worked as Chief Information Officer for Plexus Worldwide, providing direction and leadership for various IT functions such as software development, IT operations, business intelligence, and business operations. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Lowell with a bachelor's degree in information technology.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal® quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science, and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products—which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers—not only support a healthy lifestyle but also provide opportunities for more than 6 million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com, follow @younglivingeo on Twitter, or like us on Facebook.

