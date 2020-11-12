Young Living Recognized for Leadership in Sustainability and COVID-19 Response

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the global leader in essential oils, today announced that it was named the winner of two Utah Business awards including the Green Business Award for Waste and Recycling and honored as a Healthcare Hero . The company was also named Green Company of the Year by the BIG Awards for Business.

In the last year, Young Living has made strides in improving their leadership in green practices and working towards a goal of zero waste. Key achievements include reaching 99% landfill free at its distribution center, pledging to cut 80% of air space to reduce packaging waste, implementing zero-till farm techniques that eliminate the need for fossil fuels to power mechanical equipment, and creating a zero-waste water conservation system at the company's Mona, UT farm. Along with Young Living's internal wins, the company also strives to lead others in sustainability to progress the mission further in preserving our planet. In 2020, Young Living co-founded the Utah Sustainable Business Coalition to help educate other businesses on best practices and ways to become more green within the organization.

"We hold Young Living to an extremely high standard when it comes to our sustainability efforts and winning both the Green Business Award and Green Company of the Year is a testament to that," said Mary Young, CEO of Young Living. "From our amazing products to our goal of operational excellence, we implement industry-leading tactics to make sure we are conserving our environment and protecting Mother Earth."

Along with Young Living's green initiatives in 2020, the company also pivoted operations to address the challenges facing frontline workers and others as COVID-19 uprooted everyone's daily lives. Utah Business recognized Young Living as a Healthcare Hero for its ingenuity and creativity in helping the community throughout the global crisis. From the beginning of the pandemic, Young Living instantly implemented a COVID-19 Task Force Team that was instructed to immediately amend business operations to help the diverse needs of the community. Young Living continues to find ways to give aid during such a difficult time and, thanks to its leadership, has given back in the following ways:

Offered Young Living headquarters building to Utah Department of Health as hospital overflow space

headquarters building to Utah Department of Health as hospital overflow space Donated 2,000 healthy snacks and drink items to healthcare workers working extended shifts at the Utah Valley Hospital

3,672 backpacks and 1,250 bottles of Thieves Hand Sanitizer were given to Salt Lake Education Foundation

8,900 disposable gowns and 4,500 N95 masks were donated to frontline workers through UServe Utah

Over 13,000 bottles of Thieves Hand Sanitizer donated to frontline organizations including fire departments, police departments, Salt Lake City Education Foundation and other school districts, healthcare workers, nonprofits and others within the community

Donated over $100,000 to the Tracy Aviary in Salt Lake City that helped maintain operations and support conservation efforts throughout the pandemic

"Everyone is suffering from this pandemic that has ravaged so many of our businesses and communities," said Young. "We are uniquely positioned to provide aid in the workforce, meeting both physical and emotional needs as we all work to create stronger communities. I am proud of our company that has taken the lead in supporting our frontline workers who are doing such important work for all of us and our members at home and worldwide."

