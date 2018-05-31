Young Living's President Receives Silver Stevie® in 2018 American Business Awards®

Since joining the company in 2012, Turner has been influential in helping Young Living grow into a billion-dollar global enterprise by fusing his passion for nature with the company's purpose-driven core to unite 3,000+ employees, 4.5 million customers, and more than 17 corporate and partner farms on 6 different continents. One Stevie Award judge noted, "Jared's leadership comes through in the great accomplishments the company has achieved and the accolades it has received."

Under Turner's leadership, Young Living's 2017 sales surpassed $1.5 billion, and its revenues have grown 800 percent over the last five years. His love for the earth led him to work closely with D. Gary Young, Young Living's founder, to champion Young Living's Seed to Seal® commitment. This rigorous quality control program ensures that all Young Living products meet strict purity and sustainability specifications. It's no wonder a Stevie Award judge made the distinction by adding, "It's great to see an executive rolling up his sleeves and getting involved in all aspects of the production process."

"Jared is a proven leader and trusted advisor, who works tirelessly to mentor and grow a global leadership team to never lose sight of Young Living's mission of sharing the gift of high quality, pure essential oils worldwide," said Mary Young, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "His international law and business background combined with his purpose-driven mindset has been an extraordinary asset to further fuel Young Living's domestic and international growth. We're proud to see Jared recognized with this well-deserved award."

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. "The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevie Awards recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, is the world leader in essential oils, with a strict Seed to Seal® process that produces pure essential oil products for every individual, family, and lifestyle. This process ensures that all products are genuine, free of synthetic chemicals, and pure. This commitment stems from the company's more than 20 years of stewardship toward the earth and its people. For more information, visit YoungLiving.com.

