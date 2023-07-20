Young Pharmaceuticals Announces Exclusive Distribution Partnership with TrulyO2

HARTFORD, Conn., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leading provider of physician-dispensed skincare, announces an exclusive distribution agreement with Boulder-based TrulyO2, a maker of proprietary topical micro-oxygen delivery products.

Deep O2 Oxygen Micro-Bubble Restorative Cream

"Young is proud to partner with TrulyO2 and introduce this remarkable technology to our market channel of elite plastic surgeons and dermatologists," says John Kulesza, Young Pharmaceuticals President. The exclusive license includes the proprietary DeepO2 formula and will only be available under private label through Young's channel of dispensing medical offices and their online stores.

TrulyO2 CEO Bob Scribner says, "We are excited to join forces with Young in the world's largest dermatology and plastic surgery market. We look forward to leveraging Young's 40+ years of experience in the aesthetics market."

The official launch of DeepO2 will take place August 11-12, 2023, at the AAD Innovation Academy Summer Meeting, Booth #316, in Tampa, FL.

About Young Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Young Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Wethersfield, CT, was founded in 1977 as a developer of products for dispensing physicians. As transformative ingredients became available for such indications as photoaging, our scientists applied their pharmaceutical chemistry experience to formulating a new generation of aesthetic treatments. Today, Young remains committed to providing innovative medical skincare products to dispensing physicians worldwide.

About TrulyO2

TrulyO2 is a Boulder, Colorado-based company founded in 2017. Its scientists and experienced advisors are focused on developing and delivering skin health and wellness solutions using its novel lipid Oxygen microsphere technology.

Contact for Media Relations: Jennifer Barnes [email protected]

