Young Pharmaceuticals Announces Exclusive Distribution Partnership with TrulyO2

News provided by

Young Pharmaceuticals

20 Jul, 2023, 06:12 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leading provider of physician-dispensed skincare, announces an exclusive distribution agreement with Boulder-based TrulyO2, a maker of proprietary topical micro-oxygen delivery products.

Continue Reading
Deep O2 Oxygen Micro-Bubble Restorative Cream
Deep O2 Oxygen Micro-Bubble Restorative Cream

"Young is proud to partner with TrulyO2 and introduce this remarkable technology to our market channel of elite plastic surgeons and dermatologists," says John Kulesza, Young Pharmaceuticals President. The exclusive license includes the proprietary DeepO2 formula and will only be available under private label through Young's channel of dispensing medical offices and their online stores.

TrulyO2 CEO Bob Scribner says, "We are excited to join forces with Young in the world's largest dermatology and plastic surgery market. We look forward to leveraging Young's 40+ years of experience in the aesthetics market."

The official launch of DeepO2 will take place August 11-12, 2023, at the AAD Innovation Academy Summer Meeting, Booth #316, in Tampa, FL.

About Young Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Young Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Wethersfield, CT, was founded in 1977 as a developer of products for dispensing physicians. As transformative ingredients became available for such indications as photoaging, our scientists applied their pharmaceutical chemistry experience to formulating a new generation of aesthetic treatments. Today, Young remains committed to providing innovative medical skincare products to dispensing physicians worldwide.

youngpharm.com

About TrulyO2

TrulyO2 is a Boulder, Colorado-based company founded in 2017. Its scientists and experienced advisors are focused on developing and delivering skin health and wellness solutions using its novel lipid Oxygen microsphere technology.

truly02.com

Contact for Media Relations: Jennifer Barnes [email protected]  

SOURCE Young Pharmaceuticals

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.