Young Pharmaceuticals Opens New Global Headquarters in Wethersfield, Connecticut

WETHERSFIELD, Conn., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has opened its new corporate campus in Wethersfield, Connecticut. The first building is complete and will serve as Young's new global headquarters. Designed by the Hartford-based architectural firm Russell and Dawson, the 20,000-sf structure uniquely blends traditional and contemporary styles. Additional buildings are planned for the 31-acre park-like campus to accommodate Young's growing global business and provide incubator space for biomedical start-ups in which Young invests.

Young Pharmaceuticals' new corporate campus

Young CEO John Kulesza says, "While some companies are downsizing their spaces, Young is moving in the exact opposite direction, creating a comfortable, enriching sanctuary for our staff and visiting customers while providing new economic opportunities for our community."

Founded in 1977, Young is a leading developer and marketer of dermatological products sold exclusively to dermatologists and plastic surgeons for dispensing to patients. Kulesza says, "The increasing availability of highly transformative ingredients, combined with Young's sophisticated social media and digital retailing resources, are fueling our rapid global expansion. This new campus enables us to keep pace with explosive growth."

