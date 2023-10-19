Young Pharmaceuticals Opens New Global Headquarters in Wethersfield, Connecticut

News provided by

Young Pharmaceuticals

19 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

WETHERSFIELD, Conn., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has opened its new corporate campus in Wethersfield, Connecticut. The first building is complete and will serve as Young's new global headquarters. Designed by the Hartford-based architectural firm Russell and Dawson, the 20,000-sf structure uniquely blends traditional and contemporary styles. Additional buildings are planned for the 31-acre park-like campus to accommodate Young's growing global business and provide incubator space for biomedical start-ups in which Young invests.

Continue Reading
Young Pharmaceuticals' new corporate campus
Young Pharmaceuticals' new corporate campus

Young CEO John Kulesza says, "While some companies are downsizing their spaces, Young is moving in the exact opposite direction, creating a comfortable, enriching sanctuary for our staff and visiting customers while providing new economic opportunities for our community."

Founded in 1977, Young is a leading developer and marketer of dermatological products sold exclusively to dermatologists and plastic surgeons for dispensing to patients. Kulesza says, "The increasing availability of highly transformative ingredients, combined with Young's sophisticated social media and digital retailing resources, are fueling our rapid global expansion. This new campus enables us to keep pace with explosive growth."

youngpharm.com

Contact:
Jennifer Barnes
[email protected]

SOURCE Young Pharmaceuticals

Also from this source

Young Pharmaceuticals Announces Exclusive Distribution Partnership with TrulyO2

Young Pharmaceuticals Announces Exclusive Distribution Partnership with TrulyO2

Young Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leading provider of physician-dispensed skincare, announces an exclusive distribution agreement with Boulder-based...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.