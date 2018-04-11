Young Scientists From Around the State Will Compete for Top Honors at the 67th California Science & Engineering Fair

Students will present projects that explore a wide range of issues. Here are some of the project titles submitted this year:

Blocking RFID Readers

Plastic Eating Worms for a Healthier Environment

Effectiveness of Wi-Fi Blocking Paint

Urban Runoff: Is 72 Hours Enough?

The public is invited to see this year's slate of innovative projects during the public viewing period on Monday, April 23 from 3:00-4:30 PM. Students will be present to answer questions. Admission is free.

The keynote address, featuring Dr. Linda Spilker, will take place at the Opening Ceremony on Monday, April 23 from 5:00-6:00 PM in the California Science Center's Wallis Annenberg Building for Science Learning and Innovation.

Dr. Spilker is a NASA principal research scientist at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) where she has worked for 38 years. She is currently the Cassini Project Scientist and a Co-Investigator on the Cassini Composite Infrared Spectrometer team. Since joining JPL in 1977, she has also worked on the Voyager Project and conducted independent research on the origin and evolution of planetary ring systems. She received her Ph.D. in Geophysics and Space Physics from the University of California, Los Angeles. Dr. Spilker also serves as a scientific spokesperson for the space program, engaging in outreach activities with learners of all ages, from K-12 to university students to the general public.

Participating students representing 30 affiliated county and multi-county regional science fairs throughout the state have advanced to the California Science & Engineering Fair. The projects span 23 categories – from aerodynamics/hydrodynamics to zoology – in two age divisions and will be judged by a volunteer pool of some 350 scientists and engineers from private industry and higher education.

In addition to the winners in each category, top honors will go to Student of the Year (senior division only), and Project of the Year (in both junior and senior divisions). Science teachers, nominated by students, will also compete for both middle school and high school California Science & Engineering Fair Teacher of the Year. Additional awards will be made to student projects by scientific and engineering organizations.

Besides the recognition and prize money, participating in the fair provides additional benefits for students. The process gives them the opportunity to develop a unique set of abilities, including using scientific methodology to reach a conclusion, marketing techniques to create compelling graphic displays, and communication skills to explain their research to Science & Engineering Fair judges.

The fair culminates with an Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, April 24 from 4:00-5:30 PM in the Science Center's Wallis Annenberg Building.

Dr. Joe Palca, award-winning science correspondent for National Public Radio (NPR) since 1992, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the Awards Ceremony. He came to journalism with a science background having received a Ph.D. in psychology from the University of California, Santa Cruz, where he focused on human sleep physiology. Among his many accomplishments, he served as president of the National Association of Science Writers in 2009. From 2009-2010, Dr. Palca was the first Science Writer in Residence at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens.

The California Science Center is located at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Parking is $12.00 per car (cash only) in the visitor lot at Figueroa and 39th Street / Exposition Park Drive.

*Important – Reporter / Editor / Producer Note: Reporters interested in viewing projects with students on-hand for interviews should plan to visit either Monday, April 23 from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM or Tuesday, April 24, 2018 from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM. These are the only times when the students will be stationed at their projects. RSVP's are required for Monday, April 23 from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM. Please check-in at the Information Desk located inside the Science Center's front doors. After 12:30 PM on Tuesday, April 24, students will be dismissed and after 1:30 PM, projects will be dismantled. For general information on the California State Science Fair, please visit http://www.californiasciencecenter.org/CSSF/. Names of the winners will be posted on this site after the awards ceremonies conclude at 6:00 PM. Reporters may also contact the Communications Department at (213) 744-2144 for information on winners from their area beginning April 25.

