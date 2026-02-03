Young Scientists to Convene at Northeastern Illinois University for Chicago River Student Congress

Back of the Yards Teacher to Receive Educator of the Year Award

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of middle and high school students from Chicago and its suburbs will gather at Northeastern Illinois University on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, for the 29th Annual Chicago River Student Congress, an interactive student-led environmental conference organized by Friends of the Chicago River. Students will showcase their river research and advocacy through formal presentations, games, and displays depicting their findings on water quality, wildlife, and other river-related topics.

"The Student Congress offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for young leaders from across the region to come together to examine environmental challenges and learn from one another," said Margaret Frisbie, executive director of Friends of the Chicago River. "Holding the Student Congress on a college campus expands that experience, giving students direct access to environmental professionals while also connecting them with Northeastern Illinois University faculty and students who can help them envision similar career paths and strengthen their understanding of environmental studies."

More than a dozen organizations and government agencies will participate in the conference including the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Forest Preserves of Cook County, and the Illinois Environmental Council. The Student Congress is part of the Chicago River School Network (CRSN), a free program Friends of the Chicago River launched in 1996.

"Northeastern Illinois University is thrilled to make our resources available to our community and host the Chicago River Student Congress for the third year in a row," said Northeastern's Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Tim Libretti, Ph.D. "We are proud to welcome hundreds of students and their families as well as community members and organizations to our Main Campus, where they will receive mentorship and guidance from our students and faculty, enjoy our labs, and engage in hands-on activities and workshops."

The 2026 Chicago River Student Congress is sponsored by Ford.

EVENT DETAILS

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 TIME: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. WHERE: Northeastern Illinois University, 5500 N. St. Louis Ave. in Chicago WHO: The Student Congress is free and open to all teachers and students throughout the

Chicago-Calumet River watershed. It is not open to the public. RSVP: Registration is now live at chicagoriver.org/education/student-congress

Walk-in registration will also be available.

Educators who attend the Student Congress are eligible to receive three Continuing Professional Development Units (CPDUs) through Northeastern's Daniel L. Goodwin College of Education.

Educator of the Year Award

At the Student Congress, Friends of the Chicago River will present the 2025 Educator of the Year award to John Engelbreit, department chair and biology, environmental science, and anatomy teacher at Chicago Public Schools' Back of the Yards College Prep High School. The Educator of the Year award honors Engelbreit's creativity, student education, and community engagement in the CRSN. Engelbreit earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Oregon State University with a focus on environmental science. He earned his master's degree from University of Illinois Chicago in science education. He is dedicated to science education and fostering student connections to the Chicago-Calumet River system and their local ecosystems.

"I'm incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Friends of the Chicago River," said Engelbreit. "Their work makes environmental education accessible, relevant, and meaningful for my students and students across the city. I am proud to be part of a community that believes in empowering young people to care for our river."

Since its founding in 1996, the CRSN has engaged more than half a million students and teachers in science, language, and history lessons at river sites across the region. In the past school year alone, CRSN reached more than 25,000 students, 85% from public schools – including 67% of schools served from the Chicago Public Schools – helping to cultivate the next generation of environmental stewards through hands-on experimentation and research. Students explore the river through field trips led by Friends' staff, while hundreds of educators extend this impact after receiving training to use the CRSN's river curricula, designed to meet state learning standards.

About Friends of the Chicago River

Winner of the prestigious 2025 Thiess International River Prize for its extraordinary work restoring and revitalizing the 156-mile Chicago–Calumet River system, Friends of the Chicago River has been at the forefront of the river's renaissance since its founding in 1979. Dedicated to protecting and restoring the river system for all people, water, and wildlife, annually Friends engages more than 46,000 members, volunteers, and online activists in policy, planning, education, and on-the-ground action. Friends of the Chicago River is the only organization solely focused on the Chicago–Calumet River system and its watershed, with a vision of a healthy, biodiverse, climate-resilient ecosystem with equitable, open access for all. Learn more at chicagoriver.org.

About Northeastern Illinois University

Northeastern Illinois University offers more than 40 undergraduate degree and certificate programs and more than 50 graduate degree, certificate, licensure and endorsement programs. The Main Campus is located on 67 acres in an attractive residential area on the Northwest Side of Chicago. Founded in 1867, Northeastern is a Minority-Serving Institution and the longest-standing four-year public Hispanic-Serving Institution in the Midwest. The University has additional Chicagoland locations, including the Jacob H. Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies, El Centro, and the University Center of Lake County. Learn more at neiu.edu.

