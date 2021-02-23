Younique Unveils MOODSTRUCK BELOVED Pressed Shadow Palette, Volume 3

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyeshadow is a statement about the confident person you are and the mood you wish to convey to those around you. A statement that needs to be carefully chosen but done so skillfully that it appears as if it was barely an afterthought on your part rather than some sort of obsession.

The folks at Younique know exactly how to accomplish this and have proven it once again with the release of their newest creation, the MOODSTRUCK BELOVED pressed shadow palette. Now in Volume Three, MOODSTRUCK BELOVED is a set of six of the season's most in-demand colors in a single palette.

In the case of Volume Three, the theme is all about hues that are designed to enhance your own personal beauty with the appearance of precious metal accents. The palette is based upon the luster of molten gold, silver, and copper, which is then supported by three additional shades that build off each of those main colors. These add a complementary tone to create a more "subdued" effect that plays nicely off of each metal.

With names like Unselfish, Inexpressible, Bewitched, Deeply, Heartwarming, and Considerate, there is undoubtedly a shade in this collection suitable for whatever mood you may wish to convey. The brighter shades in the collection are perfect for adding a pop of metallic color to your everyday look. While the three muted companion shades allow you to make a more subtle statement that is still stunningly beautiful.

MOODSTRUCK begins with a top-quality primer base as its foundation which Younique then mixes with finely-processed pigmentations. This provides a resilient hue that starts with the color you select in the morning and stays the same throughout the day and even into the evening without fading.

The company has really done a great job with this product is in the way they manage to make the shade both creamy and metallic. It goes on smooth and silky and stays exactly where you want it all day long. That is the effect that Younique has created with this new palette.

Of course, Younique also cares about the same things that you do. They don't test their products on animals and always use the finest ingredients available. The company also cares deeply about survivors of childhood sexual abuse and donates 10% of its profits to assist in their healing through The Younique Foundation.

Yet even better than the fabulous way you will look, the feeling you get knowing that you are lending a hand to survivors of abuse. The additional benefit that you get when using MOODSTRUCK BELOVED volume 3 or any of Younique's other products is you can save a lot of money in comparison to other brands. If there is anything that can make you feel even more confident and in control of your life, it is in knowing that you are making smart decisions and looking beyond fabulous while you are doing it.

