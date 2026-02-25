Your Broadway Proposal, Granted

Introducing Aladdin on Broadway Engagement Packages

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Make your love story a Broadway story with the all-new "Aladdin on Broadway Engagement Packages" at the legendary New Amsterdam Theatre. In celebration of Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings' 35th Anniversary, this enchanting new offering brings life's biggest moment to the stage, and what better stage than the dazzling world of Disney's Aladdin!

Whether you dream to "Say 'Yes' on the Broadway Stage," "Put Your Love in Lights at Aladdin on Broadway," or "Make your love story a Broadway story," this once-in-a-lifetime experience is designed for those looking for bold, emotional, and unforgettable romance right in the heart of New York City.

With these exclusive packages, couples are treated to: 

  • Premium Center Orchestra seats for two – Enjoy the show from the best seats in the house. 
  • Backstage tour – Step behind the curtain for an immersive journey through Broadway history. 
  • On-stage proposal moment – Take center stage for an enchanting engagement after the show, captured by a professional photographer.
  • Professional photo shoot – Relive your "yes" again and again with stunning portraits. 
  • Personalized marquee message – Celebrate your love in lights on iconic 42nd Street. 
  • Beverage & snack certificates – Toast to this moment with complimentary refreshments.

Built for two and staged to perfection, the Aladdin on Broadway Engagement Packages deliver Broadway romance and memories that last a lifetime. Up to six additional guests may join to witness your moment.

Packages for two start from $2,499. Final pricing varies by performance date and is subject to applicable taxes and fees. Additional guests must purchase a show ticket and the add on package fee starting from $175+, which includes backstage access and a beverage & snack voucher.

Availability is limited. Packages require a signed agreement, deposit, and a minimum of 14 days' advance notice prior to the performance date.

Start Your Proposal Plan Today!

  • Request Your Date
  • Reserve Your Broadway Moment
  • Start Your Proposal Plan

How to Book:

Learn more about packages and connect with a celebration specialist at aladdinthemusical.com/packages or call 800-439-9000. Packages can be booked up to 14 days prior to a performance date and are subject to availability. Packages available starting March 25, 2026.

Put your love in lights at Aladdin on Broadway and make your proposal a Broadway story.

Disney Theatrical Group

