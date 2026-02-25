Your Broadway Proposal, Granted

Whether you dream to "Say 'Yes' on the Broadway Stage," "Put Your Love in Lights at Aladdin on Broadway," or "Make your love story a Broadway story," this once-in-a-lifetime experience is designed for those looking for bold, emotional, and unforgettable romance right in the heart of New York City.

With these exclusive packages, couples are treated to:

Premium Center Orchestra seats for two – Enjoy the show from the best seats in the house.

Backstage tour – Step behind the curtain for an immersive journey through Broadway history.

On-stage proposal moment – Take center stage for an enchanting engagement after the show, captured by a professional photographer.

Professional photo shoot – Relive your "yes" again and again with stunning portraits.

Personalized marquee message – Celebrate your love in lights on iconic 42nd Street.

Beverage & snack certificates – Toast to this moment with complimentary refreshments.

Built for two and staged to perfection, the Aladdin on Broadway Engagement Packages deliver Broadway romance and memories that last a lifetime. Up to six additional guests may join to witness your moment.

Packages for two start from $2,499. Final pricing varies by performance date and is subject to applicable taxes and fees. Additional guests must purchase a show ticket and the add on package fee starting from $175+, which includes backstage access and a beverage & snack voucher.

Availability is limited. Packages require a signed agreement, deposit, and a minimum of 14 days' advance notice prior to the performance date.

Start Your Proposal Plan Today!

Request Your Date

Reserve Your Broadway Moment

Start Your Proposal Plan

How to Book:

Learn more about packages and connect with a celebration specialist at aladdinthemusical.com/packages or call 800-439-9000. Packages can be booked up to 14 days prior to a performance date and are subject to availability. Packages available starting March 25, 2026.

Put your love in lights at Aladdin on Broadway and make your proposal a Broadway story.

Press photography HERE .

