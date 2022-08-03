Your Favorite Artists Are Coming to Paradise: The Vidanta 2022 Concert Series

This August through October, Vidanta is bringing top country and rock talents to their resorts

The Vidanta 2022 Concert Series will take place at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta and Vidanta Riviera Maya with 20 on-resort musical performances by chart-topping recording artists

BANDERAS BAY, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Vidanta—the leading developer of resorts and tourism infrastructure in Mexico and Latin America—is proud to announce the Vidanta 2022 Concert Series. This is the latest addition to the wide array of exceptional events and experiences offered at the Vidanta Resorts.

Featuring a must-see lineup of top recording artists, the Vidanta 2022 Concert Series will span from August through October and showcase 20 musical performances at two of Mexico's most beloved resorts—Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta and Vidanta Riviera Maya.

Randy Houser will kick off the series with a performance at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta In Riviera Maya, the Vidanta 2022 Concert Series will take place at the Vidanta Theatre

"After more than 45 years of revolutionizing the tourism and entertainment offerings throughout Mexico, we remain committed to bringing our guests the most extraordinary vacation experiences during their stay," said Jose Alonso, Director of Operations at Grupo Vidanta. "With the Vidanta 2022 Concert Series, we are thrilled to present amazing and intimate performances from the comfort and luxury of our beautiful resorts."

Randy Houser, who has had hit after hit on the country music charts for the last 14 years, will kick off the series with a performance at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta on August 3rd, followed by two shows with Sister Hazel, the first at Vidanta Riviera Maya on August 7th and the second at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta on August 10. The Vidanta 2022 Concert Series will also include such incredible artists as Scott Stapp, the former lead singer of Creed; Cole Swindell; and more top talents such as Tracy Lawrence and Neal McCoy.

Attendees can purchase VIP tickets, which give guests first-row access along with appetizers and cocktails, or general admission tickets, which include the concert and drinks. Both are only available for purchase at the resort.

More details about the artist lineup and schedule of the Vidanta Concert Series 2022 can be found Vidanta.com/concertseries. For more information about other extraordinary Grupo Vidanta events and projects, please visit GrupoVidanta.com.

About Grupo Vidanta:

Founded in 1974 by the visionary leader of the tourism industry, Daniel Chávez Morán, Grupo Vidanta is the most important comprehensive developer of tourism services in Mexico and Latin America, specializing in vacation destinations, luxury hotel brands, golf courses, real estate, and entertainment. The company's visionary approach to the development of luxury beach destinations makes dream vacations a reality through luxurious tourist resorts and spectacular entertainment centers in the most coveted places on the coast of Mexico—Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya , Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, Puerto Vallarta, and Mazatlán–with brands that include The Estates, Grand Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss, Mayan Palace, Sea Garden, and Ocean Breeze, among others.

From AAA Five Diamond hotels to an internationally recognized collection of golf courses, Grupo Vidanta continues to pioneer innovative partnerships. These original collaborations include Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, the first theatrical and culinary experience and the only one of its kind in Mexico and permanent in the Riviera Maya; an exclusive long-term agreement with international hospitality company Tao Group Hospitality to introduce a series of innovative entertainment, lifestyle and gastronomic experiences beginning with OMNIA Dayclub, Casa Calavera and SHOREbar at Vidanta Los Cabos; as well as an ongoing relationship with Nicklaus Designs and Greg Norman Golf Course Design to develop spectacular professional golf courses within the different Vidanta destinations, in addition to the Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course—home of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, the only official PGA TOUR event in the Mexican Pacific thanks to a multi-year alliance with Grupo Salinas.

Grupo Vidanta's real estate division has built and sold more than 2,000 luxurious vacation homes and is responsible for developing the first private airport in Mexico, Mar de Cortés International Airport, in Puerto Peñasco.

Frequently named as one of the "Best Companies to Work for in Mexico", the organization maintains a strong commitment to its employees and nearby communities, through its continuous mission dedicated to environmental and social efforts, including the "Socially Responsible Company Distinction 2019," granted by CEMEFI (Mexican Center for Philanthropy A.C.), the EarthCheck certifications and its non-profit foundations, Fundación Vidanta and Fundación Delia Morán Vidanta.

Recently, Grupo Vidanta announced the introduction of The Estates to its portfolio, the most exclusive and sumptuous lodging proposal that offers extraordinary amenities and vacation experiences in Mexico; in addition to Vidanta Cruises, the first Mexican luxury cruise line.

For more information, visit www.GrupoVidanta.com.

