Your Life ABA, a New Story company, Designated Behavioral Analyst Consulting Vendor for Calver County, Maryland Public Schools

BALTIMORE, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Life ABA, a leading provider of Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) Therapy services, is pleased to announce its expansion into Maryland. This expansion comes after being designated a qualified contractor by the Board of Education of Calvert County to deliver behavior analyst consulting services to students with disabilities in Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS).

At Your Life ABA, our unwavering dedication lies in delivering tailored and targeted interventions, founded in ABA Therapy. We take on the most challenging cases that other providers might shy away from. Our team of passionate and qualified experts empowers each individual we support, guiding them toward realizing their fullest potential.

Your Life ABA is a part of the New Story network of schools, clinics, and services. This designation marks an exciting opportunity to provide behavioral analyst support to students in Calvert County, Maryland. While currently operating in Virginia, we are thrilled to extend our services across state lines and contribute to the educational development of students in Maryland.

For more information about Your Life ABA and the services we offer, please visit our website at www.yourlifeaba.com.

About Your Life ABA

Your Life ABA clinics, located throughout Virginia, provide Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy and related-clinical services to children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder diagnosis. Your Life ABA is focused on the whole individual, and providing therapeutic services tailored to meet the specific goals and needs of each client and family it serves. With a commitment to excellence, we tackle the most challenging cases and provide unwavering support to those we serve. Your Life ABA is part of the New Story network of schools and clinics, a leading provider of special education and therapeutic services. To learn more, please visit www.yourlifeaba.com.

SOURCE New Story