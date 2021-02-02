Your Next Taco Might Be Made By Tacomation™

Austin Automation Design has created Tacomation™, an automated food line for assembling tacos, burritos, and bowls. All food is prepared from scratch, then customized orders take only seconds to be automatically assembled, made to customers' personalized nutritional specifications every time they order.

"We've taken technology that exists on an industrial scale - automation - and brought a smaller-scale solution to the quick-serve restaurant industry, starting with our favorite dish: the taco," said Doug Foreman, CEO of Austin Automation Design. "An automated food line can save in both food and labor costs, potentially doubling a restaurant owner's bottom line in just one year. It also allows staff to focus on food preparation and guest relations while ensuring health, safety, and quality."

Customers can place their order on a mobile app while the automated food line crafts the order to their exact specifications. Each item is labeled with their name and their personal nutritional statement. Customers can then drive up to a digital locker for touchless pickup and never wait in line at a drive-thru again.

"Funneling cars through a drive-thru is history," said Foreman. "Consumers don't want to wait in line anymore! The future is here, and it is drive-up contactless lockers."

The groundbreaking application of cutting-edge technology from Austin Automation Design offers operators speed, labor savings, and up-to-the-minute inventory tracking. For guests, Tacomation offers a frictionless end-to-end process while enabling product consistency, food safety, personalized, accurate nutritional information, and contactless ordering and pickup.

To learn more about Austin Automation Design and how to integrate it into your own restaurant, visit www.AustinAutomationDesign.com .

