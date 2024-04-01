Your Part-Time Controller, LLC Brings Nonprofit Accounting Services to Denver Area

DENVER, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Part-Time Controller, LLC (YPTC), a leading provider of nonprofit accounting services, is proud to announce its regional office expansion to the Denver, Colorado area. YPTC's Denver office will serve the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metropolitan Area, and Boulder County.

This strategic initiative signifies the opening of the company's twelfth office, enhancing YPTC's ability to support nonprofits across the country.

As one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, Denver is home to a variety of nonprofit organizations, ranging from addressing homelessness to healthcare, education, arts, and animal welfare. YPTC's exclusive focus on nonprofits, coupled with its expertise across various specialized areas, positions the company excellently to support local nonprofits with their accounting and finance needs.

And with the establishment of a new office comes the appointment of a new leader. Aimee Pourciau, with more than 20 years of experience in accounting and finance, has been designated as Director and leader of YPTC's Denver office.

"I am excited for the opportunity to extend our operations in Denver!" Remarks Aimee. "We are encouraged by the area's collaborative spirit, strong philanthropic culture, and active volunteerism. Our team is dedicated to supporting nonprofits in their missions and we look forward to making a positive impact on the lives of those they serve."

Ellie Hume, Regional Director at YPTC said "It's amazing to see YPTC growing across the country, and this is a great opportunity for Aimee to lead this new market after serving our clients so successfully for the past 6 years." She continues, "Denver's dynamic economic landscape, business-friendly environment, and growing demand for specialized financial expertise make it an ideal location for expansion."

Since early 2022, Your Part-Time Controller has been catering to clients in the Denver area. With sustained business expansion and a rise in local staff, a distinct chance has emerged to boost investment in this region further.

To learn more about Your Part-Time Controller, LLC visit yptc.com.

About Aimee Pourciau

Aimee Pourciau is a Director at Your Part-Time Controller, LLC (YPTC), where she leads the firm's Denver office, as well as our Animal Welfare specialty. Her unwavering commitment to the nonprofit sector, coupled with her expertise in nonprofit accounting, ensures a standard of excellence in client service and deliverables. She achieves this by training, developing, and empowering her team to help expand YPTC's footprint in the Denver area.

Aimee is not just a licensed CPA, but a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from Louisiana State University and has over 20 years of experience in public accounting, internal audit, and industry. Her primary focus on the nonprofit sector is further enriched by her years of experience in nonprofit volunteerism, including committee and board leadership, membership management, and strategic planning.

Aimee is also a passionate advocate for animal welfare. She dedicates herself to the cause by actively volunteering with a foster group, welcoming animals into her home for undesignated periods of time. She is excited to embrace the great outdoors of Colorado, the pet-friendly environment, and the philanthropic culture of the Denver metropolitan area!

SOURCE Your Part-Time Controller, LLC