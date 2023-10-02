Your Part-Time Controller, LLC Hits 5-Year Milestone Providing Nonprofit Accounting in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 marks 5 years of Your Part-Time Controller, LLC (YPTC)'s building stronger nonprofits in Phoenix, Arizona!

Since its establishment in 2018, the office has served nearly 150 clients in the Greater Phoenix area, with no intention of slowing down. In conjunction with the firm's growth on a national level, all regional offices plan to continue to expand and provide expert outsourced accounting services to their respective nonprofit communities.

2023 marks 5 years of serving nonprofits in Phoenix. Deanna Peterson leads YPTC's Phoenix office.

"Hitting the 5-year milestone is a great accomplishment. We are so fortunate to be able to work with such amazing nonprofits in the Greater Phoenix area, and I am excited to see what the future holds!" expressed Deanna Peterson, Director of YPTC's Phoenix office.

YPTC dedicates time and effort to educating the Phoenix nonprofit community through partnerships, as well as free resources and webinars. Additionally, YPTC team members are frequent guests on Phoenix-based The Nonprofit Show, covering topics such as budgeting, audit preparation, fraud avoidance, and more.

And clients in Phoenix have felt YPTC's positive impact.

"YPTC is lending their talent and expertise and engaging within the nonprofit space, even to organizations that aren't their clients. They are a needed part of the nonprofit community, and I congratulate them for it!" exclaims Melissa Steimer, Chief Executive Officer of Gabriel's Angels.

YPTC's Phoenix office continues to embrace its commitment to continuous improvement and excellence. This unwavering dedication ensures that the nonprofit community receives the highest level of support and expertise.

Congratulations to YPTC Phoenix! Here's to a bright future building stronger nonprofits.

Want to learn more about YPTC's nonprofit accounting services? Contact YPTC at https://www.yptc.com/hire-us/.

