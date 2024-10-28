Your Party, Delivered: Party City Now Available on Instacart for Every Celebration

Customers can now get party supplies delivered directly to their doorsteps from the largest retailer of party goods in North America on Instacart

SAN FRANCISCO and WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, and Party City, the global celebrations category leader, today announced that customers can now shop from over 700 Party City stores across the country on Instacart for same-day delivery in as fast as an hour. This new partnership increases Instacart's party supply selection, offering a wide assortment of decorations, seasonal-themed tableware, balloons, party favors, costumes and more - helping customers conveniently shop for every party moment.

"At Party City, we understand that life's celebrations come in all shapes and sizes, from birthdays and holidays to graduations and game day get-togethers," said Shannon Symalla, Chief Marketing Officer at Party City. "Our partnership with Instacart brings a new level of convenience to the Instacart customer's party planning experience, no matter the occasion. Same-day delivery means the platform's users can get what they need without missing a beat of the celebration, for everything from last minute Halloween party decorations to extra balloons for their child's birthday."

"By welcoming Party City, the largest party goods retailer in North America, to our Marketplace of over 1,500 retailers, we're not only expanding our selection of offerings, but also creating a true one-stop shop where customers can now get everything they need for the perfect party through Instacart," said Blake Wallace, Senior Director of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "This partnership makes it easier than ever for people to have party essentials delivered right to their doorstep - from groceries and prepared meals to decorations and other party supplies - for that last-minute get-together or grand holiday celebration."

And the party doesn't stop here! To celebrate the partnership, Instacart customers can enjoy $10 off their first Party City purchase of $50 or more with the code PARTYTIME24 through December 26 for all their party supply needs.*

To begin shopping from Party City for same-day delivery via Instacart, customers nationwide can visit https://www.instacart.com/store/party-city/storefront or select the Party City storefront on the Instacart App.

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com . Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

Party City is a global leader in the celebrations industry, delivering joy and inspiration to customers across more than 70 countries. As North America's largest party goods retailer, Party City is the go-to shopping destination for every type of celebration, offering an extensive and innovative selection of products at exceptional value. With a strong omnichannel presence, Party City continues to grow its eCommerce business, PartyCity.com , while the company's over 700 company-owned and franchise store locations across North America remain an integral piece of their business to allow consumers to experience their products first-hand. The company also operates Amscan, a premier designer, manufacturer, and distributor of celebration products including décor, tableware, costumes, and accessories.

*$10 off is valid through 12/26/2024 at 11:59PM PT and is valid only in the United States for your first order of $50 or more with Party City and purchased through Instacart.com, while supplies last. Discount will be applied to the total purchase price for all non-alcohol products, and excludes taxes, service fees, special handling fees and/or other fees; offer cannot be applied to alcohol products. Deliveries subject to availability. In order to take advantage of this offer, customers must have a valid account on Instacart.com with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Only one offer per household. Instacart reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time. Offer may not be sold, copied, modified, transferred or used retroactively for prior purchases. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, promotion, discount, code, coupon, and/or offer. Offer has no cash value. Instacart is not a retailer or seller. Instacart may not be available in all zip or post codes.

