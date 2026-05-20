Your Vote Decides the Future of California: Independent Candidate Lewis Herms Urges Californians to Show Up and VOTE for the June 2nd Primary

"This is the moment for people to stop thinking their vote doesn't matter," said Herms. "Your vote absolutely matters because the primary determines who makes it onto the final ballot. If you don't vote now, someone else decides your future for you. California cannot afford more of the same."

Running under the banner of C.A.L.I. — California As Liberty Intended, Herms is known as the "Anti-Politician" and the "We the People Guy" for good reason. He is a solutions-focused Independent determined to break what many voters see as a failed two-party cycle that has left Californians frustrated by rising costs, homelessness, crime, division, failing infrastructure, and distrust in government institutions.

Herms' platform includes 17 major initiatives designed to restore California through accountability, unity, public safety, affordability, healthcare reform, government transparency, infrastructure improvements, energy reliability, election integrity, and support for veterans, seniors, families, and small businesses.

Among the issues Herms believes could have immediate and meaningful impact for Californians is healthcare reform. He says he has identified a proven system capable of reducing costs by 50 percent or more while dramatically improving patient outcomes and quality of life. The approach focuses on a more holistic, outcomes-based model that incorporates alternative and integrative modalities designed to address chronic inflammation and underlying root causes of illness, rather than simply masking symptoms.

Another issue central to Herms' campaign is what he calls W.A.R.F. (Waste, Abuse, Redundancy, and Fraud), which he believes consumes a staggering portion of California's budget. Herms says his administration would aggressively audit government spending, eliminate inefficiencies, and restore accountability across state agencies. He argues that addressing W.A.R.F. could generate enough savings to dramatically reduce, or eliminate, California's state income and property taxes. Herms says doing so would ease the burden on working families and small businesses while also protecting seniors from being taxed out of the homes they spent their lives building.

"California should lead the nation in innovation, healing, affordability, and common sense," Herms said. "We already have solutions. We already have experts. We already have plans. What we've been missing is leadership willing to challenge broken systems and put the people first instead of politics first."

Herms has the foundation and plans to address California restoration across vital key areas, such as:

Human and child trafficking

Election transparency

Government waste and bureaucracy

Homelessness and mental health

Education reform and parental rights

Wildfire prevention and environmental stewardship

Crime and law enforcement accountability

Housing affordability

Energy costs and reliability

Infrastructure modernization

Veterans and senior support

Technology and AI oversight

Unity across political divides

The Herms for CALI team says his campaign is attracting support from Californians tired of political polarization who are looking for practical leadership focused on results rather than party loyalty.

"The people of California are not as divided as politicians want us to believe," Herms added. "Most Californians want safer communities, lower costs, honest government, better healthcare, strong schools, and a future their children can actually afford. We can solve these problems if we stop voting based on fear and start voting based on solutions."

Californians are encouraged to vote early or vote in person during the June 2nd primary election.

For more information about Lewis Herms and his 17-point California restoration plan, visit HermsForCali.com or C.A.L.I. Solutions Page.

Voters who want to support the Herms for CALI campaign are invited to offer financial support by purchasing a tank of gas for $150 or a campaign site sponsorship for $300. Donations are accepted through the website at hermsforcali.com/donations. And spread the word, "Your vote in this primary election could mean the difference between a Restored California and more of the same."

ABOUT LEWIS HERMS FOR GOVERNOR

Lewis Herms is a 2026 California gubernatorial candidate focused on transparency, accountability, and restoring power to citizens. Dubbed the Anti-politician, Herms stands for the elimination of waste, inefficiencies, fraud, corruption, human and child trafficking, and bringing common sense back to California.

Learn more: HermsforCali.com

Follow: Facebook.com/SBGovernment

SOURCE Herms for CALI