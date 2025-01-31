Yourway Learning Accelerates Growth with AI-Powered Innovations and Expanded Leadership

MIAMI LAKES, Fla., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yourway Learning, formerly LINC Learning, is advancing educational technology with Yourway, its innovative AI-driven solution that fundamentally changes how educators work while seamlessly promoting greater alignment across districts. This rebranding reflects the company's dedication to reshaping the future of teaching and learning for today's classrooms.

Yourway is the only AI-powered platform that provides K-12 districts with a comprehensive system to manage instructional alignment and improve student outcomes at scale. Yourway equips teachers with tools for productivity and content management, engaging student supports, and data-driven insights.

As part of its evolution, Yourway Learning is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jerry Weissberg as CEO. With a proven track record of scaling early-stage education companies, Jerry brings deep expertise in leading product innovation and driving market success.

"Joining Yourway Learning was an easy decision," said Jerry. "Our AI-platform represents a powerful opportunity to save teachers time, elevate instructional quality, and amplify student impact. I'm excited to be part of a dedicated and experienced team that is shaping the next era of education."

Co-founder and President, US, Jason Green expressed his enthusiasm: "We're delighted to welcome Jerry to the team as we embark on this exciting phase of growth. Yourway allows us to build on a decade of pedagogical expertise, delivering an AI-powered solution that creates tangible benefits for educators and learners alike."

Co-founder and President, International, Jaime Palés added: "Having Jerry as our CEO is a tremendous advantage for Yourway. His vast experience in growing education companies and his visionary leadership inspire both confidence and excitement within our team. I'm excited to have him leading us as we continue to innovate and expand our global impact."

The company's momentum is further supported by renewed funding from Series A investors, Greybull Stewardship, underscoring confidence in Yourway's vision and potential.

Sasha Koriva, Managing Partner at Greybull, shared: "We're proud to continue backing Yourway Learning as it reimagines the future of education. Yourway has the potential to create meaningful change for educators and learners, and we're excited to be part of this journey."

With innovative tools, strong leadership, and committed investment partners, Yourway Learning is poised to lead the education industry into a future where every teacher and learner is empowered to succeed.

Visit yourwaylearning.com for more information.

SOURCE Yourway Learning