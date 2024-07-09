YouScience Annual Report Finds Persistent Career Exposure Gaps for Women in STEM Fields

A joint national report from YouScience and Ford Next Generation Learning examines anonymized data from over 200,000 female students, revealing a critical need to improve career guidance to address labor shortages in high-paying STEM roles

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YouScience ®, the leading technology provider dedicated to solving the skills gap crisis for students and employers, today announced the release of the annual " 2024 Female Students and STEM Report ," in collaboration with Ford Next Generation Learning (Ford NGL), a pioneering initiative dedicated to reshaping high school education to better align with the demands of the modern workforce. The report highlights critical insights into career exposure gaps among female students across the nation for a variety of in-demand jobs as well as offers actionable solutions to bridge these gaps in the STEM field careers.

The career exposure gap identifies the mismatch between students' abilities and interests, revealing overlooked career options. This analysis is based on anonymized data from 233,000 female middle and high school students in the United States collected in 2023.

Women play a crucial role in filling high-paying, in-demand STEM careers. Yet, they account for just 34% of the STEM workforce . The YouScience and Ford NGL report reveals that significant exposure gaps are experienced by female students beginning in middle school and continuing through high school.

Key highlights from the report show females are experiencing a:

"The persistent career exposure gaps highlighted in the report underscore a critical need for enhanced guidance and support for female students in STEM-related fields. Our data-driven insights reveal significant disparities that must be addressed to cultivate a diverse and skilled workforce prepared for the demands of the future economy," said Amy Miller-Weiland, Vice President of Professional Services and Learning and Development at YouScience. "At YouScience, we are committed to empowering young women and all students, with the knowledge and opportunities they need to thrive in careers that best fit their natural talents. Together with Ford Next Generation Learning, we aim to inspire and equip the next generation of female leaders in STEM, ensuring they have the most helpful information to build their confidence to succeed in industries vital to our nation's innovation and economic growth."

YouScience uses AI algorithms to pinpoint optimal career matches for students. The company's award-winning Aptitude and Career Discovery solution provides the most precise aptitude assessments and career guidance, ensuring accuracy and inclusivity across all demographics. To date, the aptitude assessment has been taken by students nationwide over 4 million times, helping them uncover their strengths and align them with promising education and career paths.

"The solutions outlined in this report must be applied promptly. We can no longer overlook young women who have the aptitude but have not been exposed to these opportunities," said Cheryl Carrier, Executive Director at Ford Next Generation Learning. "We are now equipped with the knowledge to do better, so we must."

Addressing the career exposure gap for female students requires aptitude discovery that helps guide each student toward personalized educational and career opportunities that best suit their abilities. YouScience and Ford Next Generation Learning have outlined actionable recommendations to help solve this issue, which can be found in the full report, here .

YouScience, in collaboration with the Women Tech Council , has also released an insightful report examining career exposure gaps for female students in Utah, where over 117,000 students have used YouScience and the company is headquartered. The report compares these gaps to those faced by students nationwide. The complete report and its findings are available here: 2024 Utah Female Students and STEM .

YouScience® is the leading technology provider dedicated to solving the skills and exposure gap crisis for students and employers. Its end-to-end platform, YouScience® Brightpath, connects education with career applications designed to help students unlock their potential for future pathways. YouScience leverages proven research, artificial intelligence, and industry input to help individuals identify their aptitudes, validate their skills and knowledge, and get matched with real-world educational and career pathways in high-demand occupations.

Ford Next Generation Learning (Ford NGL) is a pioneering initiative dedicated to reshaping high school education to better align with the demands of the modern workforce. Through collaborative partnerships with communities, educators, and industry leaders, Ford NGL transforms traditional high schools into career-themed academies. These academies integrate academic excellence with real-world relevance, providing students with opportunities for hands-on learning, internships, and mentorship experiences. By bridging the gap between education and industry, Ford NGL aims to equip students with the skills, knowledge, and experiences necessary for success in college, career, and life. With a focus on personalized learning and community engagement, Ford NGL is committed to empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators to thrive in an ever-evolving world. To learn more about Ford NGL, visit www.fordngl.com

