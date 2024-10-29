YouScience Expands Workforce Capabilities with 'Brightpath for Workforce' to Empower Employers and Strengthen Talent Pipeline

New services offer an innovative approach to solving workforce shortages and provides tailored solutions to help employers strategically connect with local communities, cultivate future talent, and boost local economies

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YouScience® , the leading technology provider dedicated to bridging the skills gap for students and employers, today announced the launch of its enhanced Workforce solution. With the addition of Brightpath for Workforce , this comprehensive solution now offers employers tailored strategies to connect with and cultivate emerging talent.

While 70% of U.S. employers report difficulties in finding talent and economic models predict talent shortages across core industries for decades, the real problem may not be a lack of skilled workers. The workforce engine powering the U.S. economy is fundamentally misaligned. The talent employers need is available, local, and capable, as shown in research , but the ways in which individuals are exploring educational and career pathways are inefficient. This leads to individuals being guided toward career paths that don't match their aptitudes (or natural talents), impacting individuals, families, communities, and the economy at large.

What's missing is a system to identify, recruit, and align talent with in-demand careers. Brightpath for Workforce fills that gap by providing employers, schools, and community leaders with an efficient talent pipeline strategy informed by critical data on local talent aptitudes and interests, system, and platform, connecting students to careers in critical industries and fostering deeper relationships to ensure a sustainable workforce and thriving communities. This empowers employers, associations, Chambers of Commerce, Workforce Development agencies, economic development professionals, and non-profits with tools that help build awareness, connection, and recruitment of talent with the right aptitude and interest.

YouScience Brightpath for Workforce helps anyone—from students to adults—realize their aptitude, with Aptitude & Career Discovery, and connects this to in-demand, high-paying, and family-supporting careers. This ensures a smooth transition into the workforce while aligning talent with industry needs.

YouScience® Brightpath for Workforce helps leaders:

Understand, activate, and engage with local talent: Brightpath for Workforce facilitates investment in local talent by offering full Brightpath licensing for core workforce feeder sources such as high schools, community colleges, trade schools, and more. Employers can acquire Brightpath to take control of their talent pipeline earlier and retain critical talent within their communities.

Employers can showcase their business to top local talent through , a platform giving access to students via Career Card sponsorships, certification sponsorships, and precision recruiting for key industries. This service is available in both free and premium tiers, with managed services offering bespoke consulting and implementation. Build, launch, and manage custom Workforce programs: YouScience's expert consultants provide customized support to drive student engagement, recruitment, and workforce development. From logistics to connecting students with employers through job fairs, site tours, and internships, YouScience ensures meaningful interaction and long-term talent cultivation.

"Traditional talent acquisition approaches often involve a 'spray and pray' method, bringing students in the door and hoping a few engage," says Peter Van Mondfrans, Director of Workforce Development at YouScience. "Our Brightpath for Workforce solution offers a strategic, data-driven alternative to solve the ongoing workforce crisis. We identify students with the aptitudes and abilities needed to succeed in specific industries, creating meaningful connections between businesses and future employees."

Unlike traditional approaches, Brightpath's scientific strategies enable employers to make informed decisions based on local aptitude data. The program also encourages employers to keep talent local, boosting community economies and addressing critical workforce gaps.

Over 5,000 employers, including organizations like Kia, Honda, the United States Marine Corps, General Mills, Mitsubishi Power, D.R. Horton, and G.E. Appliances currently use the YouScience Employer Spotlight platform. This makes it one of the most powerful tools available for talent acquisition, allowing businesses to connect with top local talent in a meaningful and targeted way across the country.

YouScience® is the leading technology provider dedicated to solving the skills and exposure gap crisis for students and employers. Its end-to-end platform, YouScience® Brightpath , connects education with career applications designed to help students unlock their potential for future pathways. YouScience leverages proven research, artificial intelligence, and industry input to help individuals identify their aptitudes, validate their skills and knowledge, and get matched with real-world educational and career pathways in high-demand occupations. YouScience is the preferred choice of individuals, parents, educators, and counselors to guide and support educational and career pathways, currently serving more than 11,500 educational institutions and millions of users nationwide.

